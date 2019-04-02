Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Contrasts Lack Of Response To Climate Change To 9/11 Reaction

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted onto the political scene with gusto, making plenty of noise as she fights for what she believes in. Of course, along the way, she has ruffled plenty of feathers, mostly those belonging to members of the Republican party as she refuses to sit down when it comes to things she feels are important to change.

One of those things is climate change. While many politicians seem content to ignore the issue, Ocasio-Cortez stormed into the House of Representatives back in January and immediately started working on the Green New Deal in an effort to instigate policies across the country that are more environmentally friendly. When she appeared on MSNBC, she has even compared the impact to that of 9/11 in an effort to get people to listen.

While the Green New Deal has been struggling in Congress, the 29-year-old has refused to back down.

Speaking to Chris Hayes on MSNBC, she spoke of the country’s response when thousands of Americans died in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

“Our national response — whether we agree with that or not — our national response was to go to war in one, then eventually two countries. Three thousand Americans died in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Where’s our response?”

Discussing finding the political will to combat climate change @AOC argues to @chrislhayes that 3k Americans died on 9/11 and we've waged war in Iraq and Afghanistan. "Three thousand Americans died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria," she said. "Where's our response?"

The watching crowd cheered as Ocasio-Cortez asked why there was no response to the crisis in Puerto Rico, and why there is no response to climate change that is being drastically sped up by human activity.

She further explained that the way we are currently going, “There will be no future for the Bronx. There will be no livable future for generations coming,” if we are allowed to continue on this path.

The representative is concerned by the fact that when it is an act of war, the country immediately seeks to address it and react, but when it’s something within U.S. borders that can be solved, it’s ignored by politicians and the public alike.

As the interview went on, she slammed critics of the Green New Deal, in particular, Republicans who refused to support it. Many Republicans seemed angry about the fact that Ocasio-Cortez apparently wanted to “take away their hamburgers” and argued that she was talking about “cow farts.”

“I didn’t expect them to make total fools of themselves,” was Ocasio-Cortez’s response to the criticism, admitting she was expecting them to hit back at her and her Green New Deal once they saw it.

Ocasio-Cortez called for unity on the issue of climate change, urging everyone to come together and fight for better policies that will reduce the human impact on the major changes the planet is undergoing in order to ensure a better future for the next generations. She also argued that the issue is, in fact, a human one, not just about the climate.