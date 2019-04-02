Nancy Pelosi Says The Accusations Against Joe Biden Don’t Disqualify Him From Being President

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Nancy Pelosi weighed in on the accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden. According to The Hill, Pelosi was asked if she thought the two reports of unwelcome touching would disqualify Biden from running for president in 2020.

“No. No, I do not,” she said. “I don’t think that this disqualifies him from being president. Not at all.”

Nancy Pelosi’s comments come after two separate women have come forward to say that the then-vice president inappropriately touched them.

Nevada legislator Lucy Flores wrote in an op-ed on Friday that Biden came up behind her, smelled her hair, and then kissed the back of her head at a campaign fundraising event in 2014. She called the move humiliating and said that it left shocked and confused. While she didn’t go so far as to say it constituted sexual harassment, she did say that she felt it was an invasion of her personal space, as The Inquisitr reported previously.

On Monday, a second woman named Amy Lappos came forward to say that she felt that Biden touched her inappropriately in 2009 at a Connecticut fundraiser.

“He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

She says that the encounter wasn’t sexual in nature but that it was uncomfortable for her.

Nancy Pelosi: Allegations against Biden don’t disqualify him "from being president" https://t.co/oQtZdb3geU — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 2, 2019

Biden responded to Flores last week, saying that he didn’t recall the event in the same way that Flores did. He offered a statement saying that he admits that he is physically affectionate and supportive, but doesn’t feel that he had ever been inappropriate.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” the statement read. “And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

He added that he said that he would pay attention to the stories of women and that they had every right to share their experiences.

A spokesperson for Biden pushed back saying that photos were being used to misrepresent different situations in the past in order to discredit Biden. Stephanie Carter, wife of former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, said that one photo of her and the former vice president was used in such a way.