Dog The Bounty Hunter Breaks Down Speaking About Wife Beth Chapman’s Cancer

Beth Chapman has been battling an incurable form of throat cancer since late last year. The reality television star was first diagnosed with the disease in August 2017 but was declared cancer-free by her doctors after undergoing minimal radiation therapy and surgery to remove the tumor.

Unfortunately, when she went for a checkup at the end of 2018, doctors found it had returned, and this time, with it having spread to her lungs, they have told her that the disease is incurable at Stage IV. Chapman hasn’t let the diagnosis get her down though, and by her side every step of the way is her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. According to Hollywood Life, Duane has been having some difficulty with his wife’s prognosis.

“The other day she said to me, ‘I’m not sure, but I could be dying.’ She said, ‘I want you to look where I’m at. I’m on the road, chasing bad guys with my family, Duane.’ You know, when we’re out there chasing bad guys we don’t think about it. It’s not even real.”

Explaining the struggle his wife is going through, Duane got quite emotional, struggling to hold back tears. The bounty hunter expressed that having a new show to work on and continuing to chase criminals has been a “welcome distraction” for them.

“We just took off a couple days ago to do a three-week shoot and the first thing I thought about was, ‘Oh my God, my honey’s got cancer!'”

But even with that diagnosis hanging like a sword over their heads, Duane is positive about his wife’s outcome on the other side of this battle.

“I’m Chiricahua [a Native American tribe] and I believe in G-O-D. That is my name spelled backwards and I’ve never had such a challenge in my life. I am there for her and I’m not going to let her die,” he explained with conviction.

Duane also shared that despite her cancer, Beth has been as energetic and focused on her job as ever. Revealing they had spent a solid 16-hours trying to ensnare a single convict, Duane said that when he asked her if she wanted to take a break she gave a sharp “Is the guy in custody yet?” in response.

The couple, who originally rose to stardom on reality show Dog The Bounty Hunter, now have a new project in the works: Dog’s Most Wanted. Fortunately for fans of their first show, this one follows along the same lines, with the couple chasing down wanted criminals who have disappeared after posting bail or a bond.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair kicked off the new show by apprehending a man wanted on a child sex charge.