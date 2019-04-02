‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Star Zoe Saldana Responds To Director James Gunn’s Return

Last year, after discovering a number of old tweets he had posted, Disney fired James Gunn from his upcoming project, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation about who would take his place, with a number of Marvel Studios directors saying they didn’t want to take over his movie.

Fortunately for Gunn, three weeks ago it appears the studio caved, and it was announced that Gunn would be returning to the project in his full capacity as director once again. Many of the cast and other crew members had been unhappy to see him go in the first place, and some, including lead actress Zoe Saldana, have praised his return, according to Comic Book.

Saldana, who plays Gamora in the films, was speaking at a recent press event when she expressed her joy at Gunn’s rehiring as the director for the next installment for the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

“I’m proud of him. I’m happy that he’s coming back. I’m so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important.”

Shortly before he was fired from the director’s seat, it was announced that Gunn would be “the shepherd for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained that while it sounded big, it was no more than he had already been doing.

“His influence was Guardians. It was Guardians,” Feige explained, adding, “It was his input on Guardians and the Avengers films, as you’ve seen in Infinity War, and on the Guardians 3 script, which we’re still using.”

Gunn’s firing was a controversial decision by the studio. In the #MeToo era, however, many big shots in Hollywood have gotten into serious trouble for their past actions. While no one has come forward to accuse Gunn of anything, his tweets, which touched on pedophilia and rape among other horrifying topics, were deemed shocking and unacceptable.

According to Deadline, Gunn’s tweets were intended to “knock [Doanld Trump] down a few pegs.” Unfortunately, they came off in a very different way, and looked a good deal more like Gunn was joking about rape, AIDs, and the Holocaust.

After the tweets were dug up, Disney didn’t waste time getting rid of him, leaving the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise uncertain for months as the release date was pushed back again and again while it remained without a director.

Gunn directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, and although Marvel Studios hadn’t officially announced that he was directing the third one, he himself had taken to Twitter to say he would be. His firing also seemed to confirm that he had been hired to direct.