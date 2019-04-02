Claudia Jordan Gets Blasted On Social Media For April Fools Pregnancy Prank

Television personality Claudia Jordan is under fire for deciding to make a pregnancy joke on Monday. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star surprised her fans when she posted a photo of herself rocking a baby bump. In the post, Jordan, 45, is wearing all-black and smiling for the camera as she holds her belly. The post gained more than 30,000 likes from her Instagram followers, and was met with good wishes from many of her fans and peers, including current RHOA star and model Eva Marcille and rapper Lil Kim.

She then posted another photo with a mystery man who was holding her stomach. However, according to Madame Noire, Jordan shared with her 453,000 followers that she wasn’t with child and was just trying to add some humor in light of the recent events in the media.

“Look it’s April Fool’s and I just wanted to make people laugh and smile today,” she said. “It’s been a rough weekend and I just want to have a little fun with y’all. I’m sorry! I got ya’ll though. Ya’ll believed me!”

Jordan said she received many phone calls from people she hadn’t heard from in years congratulating her about her assumed pregnancy. The actress also said she was “just fat” and was drinking flat tummy tea during the time of her Instagram video.

While Jordan insists the prank was all in good fun, many online users shamed the Apprentice alum for faking a pregnancy for April Fools’ Day. Many felt the prank was insensitive and said Jordan should’ve considered women who have real-life fertility issues.

“Seriously though @claudiajordan perhaps a different Joke would have been better. A little insensitive you have to agree after reading the comments ALOT of women really cannot conceive and was genuinely happy for you,” wrote one user, per Madame Noire.

Jordan wasn’t the only celebrity who decided to make a pregnancy joke on Monday. The Inquisitr previously reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville also shared on Instagram that she was pregnant, but later deleted the photo due to “sensitive” comments from online users.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin also attempted to prank his fans by showing an ultrasound on his Instagram page, which led fans to believe the model was pregnant. The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple shared another photo of Baldwin in a doctor’s office. However, Bieber confirmed the hoax with another ultrasound of a puppy.