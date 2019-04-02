Kim Kardashian Shows Off Insane Body In Outrageously Skimpy Silver Swimsuit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is the queen of Instagram and its users don’t have to look far to see it. On Monday, the cosmetics mogul took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snapshot of herself in a silver swimsuit that puts her world-famous figure on display, leaving little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 38-year-old reality TV star is donning a sparkly one-piece swimsuit that is very high cut on the sides, sitting well above her hips and showcasing her incredibly toned legs and itty bitty waist. Kim is posing in front of a dark backdrop, which draws further attention to the silvery piece she is rocking.

Behind the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is a pair of hands holding a white bathrobe, suggesting a person recently helped Kim undress for the photo. The soon-to-be mother of four teamed her skimpy swimsuit with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses that adds a dash of color to her overall look.

Kim is wearing her dark tresses in a middle part and down in natural loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. While it is hard to see her makeup, it is clear she is wearing nude lips and a little black eyeliner.

The post, which she shared with her whopping 133 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 307,000 likes and over 2,600 comments in just about a half hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the makeup mogul took to the comments section to share how they feel about her look.

“Yesssss! BODY!” one user wrote.

“I just love and hate how perfect you are,” another one chimed in.

As Kim’s tag, as well as the caption, suggests, she posted the photo to tease her fans about Poosh, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s new venture, which will launch tomorrow, April 2. What the new venture will consist of exactly is still a mystery. As Refinery 29 reported, Kourtney shared a collage of photos on Poosh’s official Instagram account teasing that Poosh “isn’t a monologue. It’s a dialogue,” suggesting the brand will offer a platform for users to interface — with one another, the brand, and Kourtney Kardashian herself.

“Kourtney’s line is going to cover everything, basically. Everything that you see in that photo, aside from Kourtney and the Apple laptop, is part of her line,” a source told Radar Online, according to Refinery 29. “She is launching Poosh as a beauty brand, but also a lifestyle brand. So that means that the tea set, as well as the colognes on the shelf and even the towels are going to be included in her brand,” the source added.