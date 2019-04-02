‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: The Person On The Radio Was From ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

Could AMC be planning another crossover between the two zombie apocalypse series?

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is unclear who was attempting to make contact via radio in the Season 9 finale episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead. However, a new theory suggests a crossover with Fear the Walking Dead could help explain the radio contact.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 16, titled “The Storm,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

At the very end of the Season 9 finale for The Walking Dead, a voice was heard across the radio being used to communicate between Hilltop and Alexandria. The conversation was garbled and, already, Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, has said the voice was indistinct on purpose.

“I’m looking forward to continuing with that story in season 10,” Kang told Insider.

“But there’s a little bit that we’re not quite ready to reveal at this point.”

Some viewers are now suspecting that the reason why the voice was not distinct was that it might be recognizable. In particular, it could be a familiar voice from the companion series, Fear the Walking Dead.

This has come to attention after the Season 5 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead was revealed. At the start of the trailer, viewers were reminded that Morgan’s (Lennie James) group is on the lookout for people they can help. In particular, Morgan is seen talking on a radio, which does set up the framework for the group in Fear the Walking Dead to potentially be using radio contact in order to reach out to people.

Ryan Green / AMC

In addition, at the end of the clip, Dwight (Austin Amelio) is seen getting reacquainted with Morgan. The pair had not seen each other since their time on The Walking Dead. So, fans are wondering if maybe Morgan will try to make contact with his old friends in Virginia after coming into contact with Dwight once more.

The voice on the radio at the end of Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 9 appears to be that of a woman. So, that rules out Morgan or Dwight. However, as Business International points out, it could be Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) or June (Jenna Elfman) who could be trying to make contact with Hilltop.

While this theory sounds like a good one, as Comic Book points out, since the timelines caught up enough for Morgan to crossover between the two shows, more time jumps have occurred since then. So, in order for a radio crossover to occur in Season 10 of The Walking Dead and Season 5 of Fear, another time jump would have to occur in Fear to make this possible. Which means that fans will just have to wait until the Season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead to find out if this latest Walking Dead theory carries any weight or not.

No premiere date has been announced yet by AMC for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2.