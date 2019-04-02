Ariana Grande Fans Believe Her New Song Outs Her As Bisexual

On the single Grande croons, “I like women and men (yeah),” and responds to curious fans by avoiding labels altogether.

Ariana Grande might be using her new song to reveal something personal about her sexuality, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Grande dropped her latest single “Monopoly,” Monday, a duet with hitmaker and long-time friend Victoria Monét. Monét worked on Thank U, Next as a co-writer on “NASA,” “7 Rings,” the album’s title track, and others. Monét was also part of Grande’s performance of “Thank U, Next” on a November episode of Ellen.

According to ASCAP Expo, Monet has an extensive songwriting career that she began by working with producer Rodney Jerkins aka Darkchild. In 2014, she released her debut album Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 1 and the next year released its follow-up Nightmares & Lullabies: Act 2. She has also written songs for Fifth Harmony, Nas, T.I., GOOD Music, Lupe Fiasco, Chrisette Michele, Coco Jones, Chris Brown, Diddy Dirty Money, Janelle Monáe, and Jasmine V. In 2019 she won a Grammy for her song credits to Grande’s 2018 album, Sweetener.

In the days up to its release, the pop star teased the unveiling of the song and sent an excited tweet promoting it to Monét on Wednesday.

“Seven rings is ab[sic] to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh!”

The arrival of the song and its emoji-filled music video led fans to immediately start analyzing the single’s lyrics. They are now inferring that Grande’s line from the song’s chorus might be less of an innocent lyric and more a frank admission: “I like women and men (yeah).” Monét, who came out as bisexual on social media, sings that part of the song with Grande.

According to Just Jared, the songwriter recently replied to a fan’s comment on Instagram asking, “IS SHE BI OR NAH.”

“She said what she said,” was her response.

Grande eventually addressed the issue, somewhat, on social media as well. She replied to a tweet saying, “ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said.”

“I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now which is okay,” she wrote.

The song “Monopoly” compares girls to the titular board game where players buy and trade properties with the winner being the richest player.

“Monopoly” piggy-backs off the themes of the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” music video, which ends with Grande kissing the “girlfriend” instead of the guy she is assumed to be going after. In addition, an apparent “Thank U, Next” lyric about meeting someone new has prompted some questions as well:”This one gon’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari.”

This is actually referring to Grande’s improved relationship with herself, but a common joke among Grande’s fans is that it’s easy to mishear the line as being about a girl named “Aubrey.”