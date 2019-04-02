Are ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Getting Engaged?

They are very in love!

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss definitely have a future together.

During a new interview, the 27-year-old Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about his desire to marry the former pageant queen and said they would be having a wedding “for sure.”

“Honestly, I’m very in love with Raquel and I if I do get married, it’ll be to her if I’m lucky enough,” James told Hollywood Life on April 1.

While Kennedy said that he is in no rush to walk down the aisle and noted that he is much “younger than most of the cast” of Vanderpump Rules, he also said, “I know so,” when asked if he was sure Leviss is “the one.” He also said they would get married “one day for sure” and added that he wants “the family life” with his girlfriend.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live last month, Kennedy spoke about his future with Leviss as she sat nearby and blew her a kiss.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Kennedy was accused of cheating on Leviss earlier this year by a woman who turned up at SUR Restaurant during the Los Angeles Pride Festival. However, despite her claims of having a years-long relationship with Kennedy, Leviss didn’t believe her and chose to have faith in her musician boyfriend.

Following the airing of the cheating rumors in January, Leviss opened up to Hollywood Life about her thoughts on the potential scandal, which quickly lost steam after being a hot topic during the first few episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

“I know James hasn’t cheated on me in the way the girls related to Vanderpump Rules claim to say. I also have to be suspicious when Kristen Doute’s soul [sic] purpose is to ruin James Kennedy’s life and doesn’t even try to hide it,” she said.

“Then out of nowhere appears Kristen’s little sidekick, Hope, who waited conveniently to confess at pride. At this point I don’t trust anybody but James.”

Kennedy and Leviss have been chronicling their relationship on Vanderpump Rules for the past couple of seasons. Before that, Kennedy was involved in a relationship with co-star Kristen Doute. As fans well know, Kennedy and Doute’s romance was quite toxic and throughout Season 7, they went to war on a number of occasions.

To see more of Kennedy, Leviss, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.