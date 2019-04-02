Ashley Graham Stuns In A Black Swimsuit & Combat Boots In New Instagram Photo

Ashley Graham graced the cover of The Last Magazine’s spring, 2019, issue, and she wants her Instagram fans to see a few sneak peeks. On Monday, the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of black-and-white snapshots from the photo shoot, and they are stunning.

In the first photo of series, the model is rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that puts her curvaceous figure on full display. Graham is sitting on a black cube with one foot up next to her body, while the other one is down, in a pose that showcases her legs, whose skin cover contrasts beautifully against the black of the swimsuit. Graham is hugging her knee, as she slightly spreads the other one open.

Graham paired her swimsuit with a pair of black combat boots with black socks visible, completing her sexy and fierce look. The model is wearing her mid-length bob swept to the side in a dramatic style and down, as her brunette strands cascade down onto her shoulders. Graham is looking straight into the camera with an intense gaze and lips slightly parted in a seductive and intense way.

While it is hard to see the tones of her makeup, it is clear she is wearing a little eyeshadow, nude lips, and bronzer on her cheeks, which helps highlight the structure of her face.

The post, which Graham shared with her impressive 8.3 million Instagram followers, garnered close to 100,000 likes and more than 470 comments in just a couple of hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise their admiration for Graham, and praise the aesthetic of the photo shoot, captured by photographer Cass Bird.

“Gorgeous picture! I wish I had your confidence,” one user wrote.

“I’m dead you killed me. Absolutely stunning,” another chimed in, a comment paired with a heart eyes emoji.

In addition to being an incredibly successful model, Graham has also become a symbol and inspiration for women out there who grew up hoping they would see fuller bodies represented in the modeling industry. In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Graham opened up about her own experience growing up as an aspiring model with no one to look up to.

“The biggest thing is how you use your words,” Graham told the magazine, adding, “I think a lot of people look in the mirror and they say ‘Oh, I’m sad’ or ‘I’m ugly, I’m stupid, I’m not worthy, or XYZ’. You have to really understand that your words have power and something I had to learn at a young age was affirmation.”