‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: New Trailer Drops Ahead Of June 2 Premiere Date

New troubles, as well as old acquaintances, are introduced in Season 5.

Now that Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead has concluded, it is time to move forward to the Season 5 premiere of its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead.

According to Forbes, Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2. That means there is still 62 days to go until fans can find out for sure how Morgan (Lennie James) and his group are doing, regarding helping people. However, Skybound has dropped a new trailer for Season 5, and this suggests that helping people may not be working out all too well for the group.

“We’ve been doing this for a while, this helping people,” Morgan says. “And we haven’t had a whole lot of luck.”

The trailer then reveals that Morgan is speaking to a child who appears to be a member of a group of young people. As the Season 5 trailer unfolds, this group doesn’t particularly seem interested in being helped by Morgan’s group.

A new dangerous area is also introduced, as a line of cars with the words, “Danger, Keep Out,” painted in red is shown. It is unclear whether this dangerous location is related to the group of children or not. However, someone warns that they have no idea where they’ve landed.

Later in the clip, Alicia is seen over a sign warning that the area is “high radiation.” As the tension builds, Alicia insists that they can’t stay there for long and immediately afterward, Althea (Maggie Grace) is shown being dragged away in the rain.

AMC announced today from WonderCon that Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 will premiere Sunday, June 2 at 9/8c#fearthewalkingdead #ftwdseason5 #seasonpremiere pic.twitter.com/n0p4Ayn9fJ — The Walking Dead HQ (@TWD__HQ) March 31, 2019

In addition to this new group, an old acquaintance returns to Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. For a while now, it has been suggested that Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) will make a return to Fear. This has now been confirmed in the Season 5 trailer, as he is seen with a weapon pointed at Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Only time will tell whether Daniel will continue to be hostile toward the group.

Concern is also raised for Luciana (Danay Garcia) in the Season 5 clip after the group is shown with a herd of the undead approaching. All are standing except for a person on the stretcher. The only person missing from the group appears to be Luciana, so fans are speculating that she gets injured pretty badly at some point in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

And, for those of you who love the addition of Dog in The Walking Dead, it appears that Fear the Walking Dead will also get their own animal mascot: a ginger cat.

Finally, for those who are wondering about Dwight’s (Austin Amelio) crossover from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead, the character makes his appearance at the end of the trailer when he walks out and speaks to Morgan.

You can view the latest Season 5 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead below.

