Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Placed On Injured List Indefinitely

Stanton is suffering from a left biceps strain and will reportedly remain on the injured list for longer than the 10-day minimum.

The New York Yankees have lost a number of important players to injury since the beginning of spring training, and it seems like they can’t catch a break — the team announced on Monday that Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left biceps strain. The news comes shortly after the team lost two of three home games to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a cramp or something more significant,” Stanton said on Monday.

“I don’t like it at all. I just worked for six weeks to get here, plus the off-season, so I’d much rather this would have popped in spring training.”

Replacing Stanton is Clint Frazier, who has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per MLB Trade Rumors. As of now, it’s unclear how long he’ll be on the injured list for, although he will reportedly be on it longer than the minimum 10 days. But the Yankees hope that he will be in playing condition before the end of April.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Stanton’s injury first caused problems during Sunday’s game against the Orioles, when he reported a small discomfort after a swing. According to The Toronto Star, the pain was revealed to be a Grade 1 strain by a postgame magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

Yankees abruptly place Giancarlo Stanton on injured list https://t.co/gbWkvbRpqp pic.twitter.com/KnzEnyIwav — New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2019

Prior to Sunday’s game, there was no sign that Stanton was experiencing an injury, per CBS Sports. The designated hitter has two hits across his eight official at-bats so far for a.250 ratio. He also has an MLB-leading seven walks across his 15 plate appearances in the early season, which is a.600 on-base percentage across three games.

Of course, last season, Stanton hit.266/.343/.509 with 38 home runs, which makes his current year below average compared to other season averages.

The Yankees are currently without Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Hicks, Luis Severino, Didi Gregorius, Dellin Betances, and CC Sabathia, to name a few. Unless there are other additions or waiver claims, the team will have to rely on Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman, and Clint Frazier in the outfield for the next three series.

The Yankees slugger was recently featured on the cover of DuJour Magazine and received media attention for his fashion sense, which he told Page Six he gets from his mother.