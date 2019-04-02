Nipsey Hussle’s Record Sales Soar Past 2,000 Percent After Untimely Death

Sales of the rap artist's songs and debut album see an immense increase following the news of his tragic death.

People often fail to realize the value of someone until they lose them.

Fans and admirers of Nipsey Hussle have united in memory of the hip-hop artist who was gunned down Sunday evening near his clothing store Marathon in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park, reports UPROXX.

His debut album Victory Lap released last year through Atlantic, but the rapper released multiple independent projects over the course of a decade. During that period, Hussle’s music and commitment to fostering community advancement earned him a loyal fanbase.

That same fanbase emerged in droves to honor the work and the life of the late artist. In the wake of Hussle’s death, that fanbase has also grown considerably. Billboard reports that sales of his music have increased 2,776 percent since news of his death was made public on Sunday night.

According to Nielsen Music, the rapper’s songs and albums have sold a combined 15,000 copies so far, from what was only 1,000 on Saturday. Victory Lap netted over 1,000 purchases on Sunday, up 4,400 percent from an insignificant total on Saturday. The album had debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart March 3, 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the best-selling song on Sunday was the recently released single “Racks in the Middle,” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. The single sold nearly 3,000 downloads, an increase of 1,507 percent compared to a negligible total that has not been reported.

News on streaming gains for Hussle’s songs should be revealed later in the week.

According to Hollywood Reporter, a massive manhunt is currently underway to find the perpetrator of the crime. A Los Angeles police spokeswoman proclaimed that the response is presently “all hands on deck,” with homicide detectives from LAPD’s South Bureau spearheading the case.

A Monday autopsy revealed that the rapper’s cause of death was from several gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The cause of death was officially listed as homicide.

Loading...

LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff said Sunday that there were plans for the police to join Hussle and his crew and discuss methods of combating gang violence and “help us help kids.” Soboroff verified on Monday that the meeting would be held in Hussle’s honor. Following his death, community members gathered in tribute to the performer and to console one another.

As people begin to learn more about the artist and what he stood for, Hussle’s message of self-encouragement and his promotion of Black ownership and leadership in the music industry appear to be striking a chord with many.