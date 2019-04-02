Olivia Culpo Shows Off Insane Body & Flashes Sideboob In Daring Swimsuit Selfie

Olivia Culpo started out the month of April in great style. Earlier today, the gorgeous actress and model turned up the heat on Instagram with a dazzling video in which she flaunted her statuesque figure in a sparkling white minidress.

After putting her endless pins on display in the curve-hugging number, as reported by The Inquisitr this morning, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page once again to drop a very alluring swimsuit selfie. The revealing snapshot, posted by Olivia to the popular social media platform late in the afternoon, was a throwback photo from last year and showed the model still rocking her waist-long locks.

In the sexy snapshot, Olivia flaunted her insane figure in the form-fitting one-piece, one boasting a halter neck and a very dramatic black-and-white pattern. Pictured standing in front of a large mirror and striking a provocative pose for the camera, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum showed off her incredibly toned body in the high-cut swimsuit, showcasing her slender arms, taut waistline, and sculpted thighs.

As she parted her legs and swayed her hip to the side to better showcase her eye-catching swimsuit, the I Feel Pretty actress flashed quite a generous amount of sideboob, sending temperatures soaring on Instagram.

As some of her fans will remember, Olivia wore the head-turning swimsuit during a steamy photo shoot for Leflair magazine – and even appeared on the cover of the publication rocking the chic one-piece. The photos in question came out last summer and were published in the August 2018, issue of the magazine.

For the sultry selfie, Olivia was joined by celebrity stylist Justine Marjan and makeup artist Liz Castellanos – the two artists who helped the model put together her fabulous cover look for Leflair.

Olivia captioned the throwback photo with a sweet message addressed to the two ladies. “Missing my glam fam,” she wrote, followed by a couple of heart emojis.

As it turned out, Justine and Liz were touched by Olivia’s candid show of emotion. Both ladies hit the like button on the group selfie and made sure to reply to the post.

“I miss you too!!!!” wrote Justine, ending her Instagram comment with a loudly crying face emoji.

Liz also penned a touching message to Olivia, writing, “Miss you mucho!!!”

In late August, the makeup artist shared a smoldering photo of Olivia pictured on the cover of Leflair magazine, in which the model showcased the same racy swimsuit.

The same photo shoot featured a dazzling photo in which Olivia donned a knitted nude jumpsuit, putting her ample decolletage on display.

Another photo published in the same Leflair editorial saw the model bare her midriff and show off her killer abs in a very flattering miniskirt and crop top ensemble.

Her throwback selfie immediately caught the eye of her Instagram followers, garnering close to 55,500 likes and nearly 240 comments within a couple of hours of having been posted. While most of her fans piled on the praises for Olivia’s smoking-hot look, some appreciated the group selfie as a whole and complimented the trio, writing “gorgeous ladies” and “exquisite women.”

“Love that swimsuit!!” remarked one Instagram user, accompanying their message with two love eyes emojis.