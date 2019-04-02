‘RHOBH’ Teddi Mellencamp Fights Back After Being Labeled A ‘Liar’ On Twitter Amid Feud With Lisa Vanderpump

Teddi Mellencamp was confronted by an irate fan.

Teddi Mellencamp isn’t willing to let anyone claim she’s a liar.

After coming clean about her involvement in the Puppy Gate drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, the mother of two slammed a fan who took to her Twitter page and labeled Mellencamp a “filthy A-grade liar.”

“You could start by adding a pic to your profile, ‘Starr,'” Mellencamp tweeted.

Mellencamp has made it clear on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that while she did embark on a take-down plot during Season 9, she never lied about it and ultimately took accountability for what she did. She also apologized to Kemsley and Kemsley accepted the apology on the grounds that she believed she had come clean about everything she did, and everything Lisa Vanderpump allegedly wanted done.

As fans have seen throughout the past several episodes of the show, Vanderpump is being accused of planting a negative story about Kemsley that suggested she had abandoned the dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. While Vanderpump has denied having any involvement with the story, her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul “PK” Kemsley, have voiced suspicions over the way in which the story was worded.

Last week, Mellencamp opened up about the Puppy Gate drama during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Regardless of who leaked it to the press, it was to get ahead of it, so that the viewers would already have their opinions about Dorit and the dog before everybody started watching the season,” she said.

“That’s clear. Who leaked it? I don’t really care. But it only benefits one person.”

According to many, Vanderpump benefitted from the doggy drama because it put her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, in the headlines.

“There was no doubt in my mind that this was Lisa and Vanderpump Dogs wanting me to do it, and I regret going down that road at all,” Mellencamp said.

“I should have, from the very get-go said, ‘You know what? This doesn’t involve me. Leave me out of it.’ But I didn’t.”

As for a potential reconciliation with Vanderpump, Mellencamp said she didn’t believe she and Vanderpump will be able to make amends without the truth being brought forward by Vanderpump.

To see more of Mellencamp and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.