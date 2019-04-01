‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Carol And Alpha Conflict Teased

'The Walking Dead's' showrunner teases continued conflict between Carol and the Whisperers.

In the penultimate episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) lost someone very dear to her. Now, as the hit zombie series looks towards Season 10, will she retaliate?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 15 of The Walking Dead season 9, Henry (Matt Lintz), the adopted son of Carol and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), was killed at the hands of the Whisperers. Now, as the series heads towards Season 10, many fans are wondering if Carol will retaliate against Alpha (Samantha Morton) for the devastating loss.

The Season 9 finale episode of The Walking Dead dealt with a fierce winter’s storm. While the Kingdom made the trek from their crumbling location to Hilltop and Alexandria, the decision was made to cross over into the territory belonging to the Whisperers. While the community was on the lookout for the Whisperers, no sighting was made. And, considering the ferocity of the weather, it was possible the group could have succumbed.

However, by the end of Episode 16, Alpha was sighted in what appears to be a time jump ahead to the end of winter. So, with this group still existing, fans are wondering if Carol will eventually take them out just as she has done with problem groups in the past. Carol has appeared to settle down since getting involved with Ezekiel. However, now that they have split, the potential is there that Carol will return to her old habits — especially considering how much she loved Henry.

The Walking Dead showrunner has confirmed to Insider that the Whisperers will certainly be returning in Season 10.

“I think what we’re really excited to tell is the story of what happens next with the Whisperers,” Kand said.

Gene Page / AMC

And, will that story include the further conflict between Carol and Alpha?

It most certainly will. However, it will not just be Carol who will continue to struggle against the new group.

“There is definitely a major kind of conflict at this point between Alpha and Carol, but it extends kind of to all of our heroes. The Whisperers are so unlike any group that their methods and the ways that they interact with our heroes are going to be really different.”

As for whether or not Carol will singlehandedly take out the group remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in Season 10 of The Walking Dead to find out more.

No premiere date has been announced yet by AMC for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, each season of this series usually premieres in October of each year.