‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Confirms Priyanka Chopra In Talks For Potential MCU Project

Avengers: Endgame is currently on a world tour, gearing up for its wide release. The first stop is happening right now in India, which sees the marketing for the film in full swing. During a press event, director Joe Russo confirmed to Hindustan Times that he is currently talking to Bollywood and international star Priyanka Chopra for a potential project, presumably within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (MCU)

Priyank Chopra started her career as the winner of the 2000 Miss World competition. When pursuing a career in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry of India, shortly thereafter, Chopra rose to stardom becoming one of the biggest actresses of India. Chopra eventually leveraged that career into an international one, as outlined by E! News. Initially, her singing career saw her collaborate with many popular artists such as rapper will.i.am, Pitbull, and The Chainsmokers.

Chopra’s star kept rising as she was cast as the lead of the hit ABC series, Quantico, along with supporting roles in many Hollywood film projects as well, such as A Kid Like Jake, Baywatch, and more recently, Isn’t It Romantic. The international star went on to become one of the most successful and highest paid actresses in the world, as per Forbes. Chopra is further known to international audiences due to her relationship and subsequent marriage to Nick Jonas, having also appeared in the latest Jonas Brothers reunion music video, “Sucker,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Chopra has even voiced the Marvel Comics character, Kamal Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, for the video game Marvel Avengers Academy, as per her IMDb page. So when Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo spoke about a potential project with Chopra, the idea of a live-action Ms. Marvel film was the first thing on people’s minds. This wouldn’t be the first time that MCU films have had Bollywood involvement. Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was the Hindi language voice actor in the role of Chris Evans’ Captain America in Captain America: Civil War’s Hindi dub, as per Times Of India. Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff gave voice to the Indian dubbing of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When asked about working with Bollywood more directly in the future, Russo confirmed speaking to Chopra in the HT report.

“I’d love to work with Priyanka. I’m smiling only because we’re potentially talking to her about something, I’m just not going to say what yet.”

In the same report, Russo discusses the importance of India to the future of Marvel and the MCU in general. India is the largest market for Marvel movies, and Russo seems very well aware of the Indian industry as well, revealing movies he’s seen and how they may have influenced previous Marvel films as well. If Marvel Studios is deciding to expand more directly into the Indian market by having a superhero of South Asian descent lead their own film, Priyanka Chopra may be the most perfect candidate who’s already proven her success in both Hollywood and Bollywood, as well her own international appeal.

This may be Marvel’s new strategy to be more inclusive in their representation of heroes within the MCU. The company recently announced the first Asian lead superhero with the development of Shang-Chi, as per Variety, as well as the first gay MCU character to be featured in The Eternals, also according to Variety. So a South Asian superhero movie with Chopra as the lead may be the next logical step in this new approach.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.