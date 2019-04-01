Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Booty In Tiny Thong Bottoms Via An Instagram Selfie Video

Emily Ratajkowski turned up the heat again on Instagram, this time sharing a selfie video of herself in tiny thong bikini bottoms and a halter top. The pieces are from the model’s swimwear collection, which is sold under the Inamorata Woman line. Originally just “Inamorata” and selling swimwear, Emily’s expanded on her business to include lingerie.

The new video shows Emily posing against a white wall, as it starts with her facing her back to the camera. The Las Olas bottoms left little to the imagination, being very small and having thin straps on the sides. It also bunches up to create texture. Ratajkowski paired this with a Stone Steps top, which is a halter-style bikini top. Both the top and bottoms were a cream color. The model turned to her right to show off the side view of her ensemble, all while giving a sultry look for the cameras. She wore her hair down and played with it briefly with her right hand. Emily accessorized with a gold watch and bracelets on her right wrist.

No doubt Emily’s derriere is a famous one, as she’s known for freely expressing her sexuality on social media. Her personal Instagram page boasts a whopping 22.2 million followers and counting, as she continues to keep her fans updated through a series of posts of her daily life.

Of course, Ratajkowski is one of the best models for Inamorata Woman, and she’s not shy about posting new photos of her rocking different outfits. All of the pieces from her collection are fairly revealing, and the swimwear costs around $160 for a one-piece and $75 for a bikini top or bottom. The bikini pieces are interchangeable, as Emily’s revealed, and come in a variety of neutral tones, bright colors, and eye-catching patterns.

Recently, Emily took to Twitter to defend her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Reports alleged that Sebastian wasn’t paying rent on his Noho loft in downtown Manhattan, according to Elle. He’s supposedly behind on rent around $120,000.

However, Ratajkowski said, “He’s an independent movie producer so people thinking he’s rich is real nice but not based in fact. He was raised in the neighborhood he lives in now, both of his parents are artists who were priced out of their homes in downtown New York. I moved in w/ him a year ago. I’m proud he’s fighting the good fight against a real estate conglomerate that bought the building he lives in for 40 million and has continued to spread misinformation on its tenants in order to profit.”