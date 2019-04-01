Kristen Doute Attends Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Opening Without Boyfriend Brian Carter Amid Split Rumors

Kristen previously said she and Brian were trying to figure things out.

Have Kristen Doute and Brian Carter called it quits after about four years of dating?

Over the weekend, after flying to Las Vegas following filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Doute and her co-stars attended the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden and Carter was nowhere in sight.

“After a crazy reunion I can’t believe we rallied to Vegas,” Doute wrote in the caption of a photo of herself posing solo on the red carpet at Vanderpump’s restaurant.

Although the majority of the cast attended the event as couples, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval, Doute enjoyed a solo night out and appeared to have a great time with her co-stars.

As fans saw on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Doute and Carter’s relationship took a turn for the worse during filming last year and on the show, they’ve been seen bickering about how much Carter pitches in when it comes to the bills of their Los Angeles home.

During one particular scene, Doute’s co-stars took aim at Carter for not pitching in and during another scene, Doute’s female co-stars, including Maloney and Schroeder, went head-to-head with Carter at their home after he suggested it was the women who were causing issues between him and Doute.

In February, after Doute and Carter were seen at odds on Vanderpump Rules, Doute offered an update on her relationship with Carter during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“You know what? Honestly, I bleed out for the show. Like, I show every single second of everything. And so for this, I’m just going have to say, like … we’re figuring it out,” Doute told the audience during the February 18 episode, via Us Weekly. “Especially if you want to talk about what’s happening today, like, the show airing and what’s been going on in our relationship for the past year or more, like, we’re figuring it out. So we’ll let you all know when we get to that place.”

“OK …” Andy Cohen responded. “It doesn’t sound promising.”

While Doute and Carter were seen together earlier this year in a number of social media posts, they haven’t been seen posing alongside one another in any of Doute’s latest photos on Instagram.

To see more of Doute, Carter, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.