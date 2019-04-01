Lisa Vanderpump And Kyle Richards’ Feud Comes To A Head On ‘RHOBH’ As Kyle Suggests Lisa Leaked A Story

The ladies will battle it out during Tuesday night's episode.

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are seen at odds in a just-released sneak peek at Tuesday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

In the preview clip, which was shared by E! News on April 1, Vanderpump and Richards are seen sitting down to discuss the ongoing drama surrounding a dog story that was allegedly leaked by Vanderpump to Radar Online about their co-star, Dorit Kemsley.

“If you read the article it sounds like it comes from your camp,” Richards says.

Although Vanderpump said that she did discuss the story with TMZ, she denies leaking the negative recount to Radar Online as tensions between them begin to increase and Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, walks into the scene.

“You always say when you look at the article, you have to see who benefits, right?” Richards says.

According to Richards, she believes it was the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation that benefitted from the story, while Kemsley was forced to suffer through the bad press.

“I’m in a really bad position here…because as your friend I want to say, ‘That is not true! I don’t believe that.’ But I don’t, I don’t feel that Ken!” Richards explains.

Meanwhile, Todd becomes upset with Richards and tells her she should have come out and said that she doesn’t believe that Vanderpump leaked the story.

Vanderpump then asks Richards if it would make sense for her to leak a story to Radar Online and then refute that same story to TMZ. Right away, Richards tells her that is exactly what everyone thinks. After all, that would mean double the publicity for her foundation.

While Vanderpump is currently estranged from Richards and the rest of the full-time cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s remained close with part-time star Camille Grammer, and over the weekend, they flew to Las Vegas with former cast member Joyce Giraud and her husband to celebrate the opening of the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

In photos from the opening of Vanderpump’s new hotspot in Sin City, Vanderpump was seen mingling with her guests, including Grammer, Giraud, and the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

To see more of Vanderpump, Richards, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.