50 Cent Donates Profits From His Connecticut Mansion To Charity

50 cent recently donated the $3 million he earned from his mansion sale to his charity.

Whenever a well-known celebrity makes a massive donation to charity, some kudos to that famous person’s kindness are in order. According to TMZ, 50 Cent just sold his huge mansion in Connecticut, and then sent the proceeds over to make a huge charitable donation.

50 Cent’s recently unloaded mansion, which totaled around 50,000 square feet, included 21 bedrooms with 25 bathrooms. The mansion is located in Farmington, Connecticut. The house featured a night club and several game rooms. The rapper had listed the house on the market for several years, and it his original starting price was $18.5 million in 2007.

50 Cent took a huge loss selling the home, as the buyer got the mansion at a $3 million steal. However, 50 Cent reportedly still feels great about the sale, because sources close to him claim he will be giving all of the $3 million he just pocketed from the sale of the mansion to the rapper’s G-Unity Foundation. 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation helps non-profit companies that are trying to better the quality of life for those living in low-income communities receive grants, according to TMZ.

50 Cent purchased the huge Farmington mansion back in 2003 from the previous owner, Mike Tyson for a total of $4.1 million, property records demonstrate according to Mansion Global. When 50 Cent bought the house, he wound up setting the record in Farmington for the most expensive sale of a home the city ever experienced. In fact, 50 Cent’s original purchase of the Farmington mansion still holds that record today.

50 Cent reportedly paid a significant amount each month totaling nearly $70,000 to keep the mansion. That figure covered both 50 Cent’s mortgage and property taxes. Since the rapper recently had to file bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in 2015 after he started struggling financially, he still kept the mansion.

Now passed his financial issues, the rapper seems pleased he sold the house. In fact, for a few years, he joked around publicly about owning the property. For example, somebody tried to break into the property back in 2017, but the burglary attempt failed. After learning about the attempted break-in, the rapper joked that he had not realized his house was going to be robbed because he thought he sold it, according to Mansion Global.

50 Cent Sells Connecticut Mansion For $3 Million, Donating Money to Charity https://t.co/bsO5u4t2hk — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2019

50 Cent was still showing his funny side as late as January 2019 when he talked about his Connecticut mansion with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The rapper joked about the size of the mansion while he was interviewed by Colbert.

“You know when you look down the hallway in your house and you don’t wanna go down there?,” 50 Cent said, according to Mansion Global.. “Things would break because you didn’t use it. You didn’t turn it on, now the light is flickering.”