Denise Richards Reveals ‘RHOBH’ Viewers Didn’t Hear The Real Metallica Song She Walked Down The Aisle To

Denise Richards walked down the aisle to a heavy metal song when she married second husband Aaron Phypers last September, but it wasn’t the same song Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans heard during the Bravo broadcast. While eyebrows were raised as the Wild Things star joked that her wedding processional song wasn’t “your typical ‘Here Comes the F**kin’ Bride,'” the actual song she chose to walk down the aisle with her husband-to-be and daughters Sam, Lola, and Eloise wasn’t as heavy metal as originally thought.

On her blog for Bravo.com, Denise Richards revealed that her wedding song was the 1991 song “Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica, a rare ballad from the iconic heavy metal band. But Denise explained that viewers heard an unidentified, harder rocking song as her wedding entrance played out on the Bravo reality show, and she’s not exactly sure why.

“Walking down the aisle we wanted a song that we listen to so that when we hear it we’ll always be reminded of this beautiful moment. We went with Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ It must have been a licensing issue, but you heard something different on the show. That’s OK, these things happen. I wish you got to hear it, though!”

With a heavier song on the Bravo soundtrack for the episode, fans weren’t surprised by the confused reaction of RHOBH stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna, who remarked, “That’s like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers planned their outdoor Malibu wedding last September in less than a week. Celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss helped the couple make their quickie arrangement, while designer Mark Zunino crafted Richards’ shortie lace romper with a detachable tulle overskirt, a non-traditional look that she loved, according to Brides.

Ahead of her whirlwind wedding, Denise Richards revealed that she invited ex-husband Charlie Sheen, whom she divorced in 2006 after a four-year marriage, to be a part of her big day. Richards even joked that she wouldn’t have cared if Sheen, who is known for his wild reputation, brought “a prostitute as his date.”

The Two and a Half Men alum ended up no-showing, but Richards’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, and Camille Grammer were all in attendance at the rockin’ ceremony.

To hear the real song that Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers walked down the aisle to during their wedding, check out the Metallica music video below.

