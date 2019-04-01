‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale: Who Was On The Radio?

Fans are speculating that it could Be Maggie Rhee or someone from the Commonwealth group that appears in the comics.

The Season 9 finale episode of The Walking Dead was a slow burn as AMC set the groundwork for Season 10 of the hit zombie apocalypse series. However, the very end of the episode got viewers talking as a voice came over the radio and appeared to introduce a new character or group. So, who was this person?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 16 (titled “The Storm”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

After a harrowing trek through a winter storm, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and his Kingdom group reached Hilltop and Alexandria. Episode 16 concluded with a radio conversation between Ezekiel at Hilltop and Judith (Cailey Fleming) at Alexandria.

However, it was the moments after that conversation ended that got fans excited. After the pair finished talking and had walked away from the radio, an indistinct voice was heard. Unfortunately, very little could be ascertained from the brief message issued across the radio waves.

Although, according to Insider, the words might have been “Is anybody out there?” However, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang has also revealed that the message was hard to decipher on purpose.

“It’s garbled on purpose. But, they basically are saying like, ‘Hello, hello, is anybody out there?’ We sort of are being a little coy at this point, to be honest.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans had been wondering if Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) might try to make contact with the communities in the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead. After all, Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) radio had appeared in several episodes of The Walking Dead prior to the finale.

While the voice could be distinguished as being female, it is unclear who was speaking. Although, some fans are hoping it was Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) who was trying to make contact. Earlier in the episode, Maggie had been mentioned as the communities discussed the approaching storm. So, it is possible that viewers were reminded of this character prior to her re-emergence. Previously, Maggie had left Hilltop and it is known that the character is not dead, so the possibility of her returning in some sort of capacity is certainly there.

Closed captioning on AMC confirms the voice over the radio at the end of #TheWalkingDead season nine finale is a woman. Here's what Angela Kang had to tell me about the mystery person. https://t.co/9sU3mVhIok — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 1, 2019

However, for fans of the comic books, there is another possibility.

According to Forbes, a character called Stephanie makes a similar entry into the comic books as what happened in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Stephanie belongs to a group called the Commonwealth, which is an ongoing story in the comics. In the TV series, the potential is that this group has already been introduced.

In Episode 12 of Season 8 of The Walking Dead, Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) was introduced. She was the leader of a mysterious group of which Maggie is believed to have joined since leaving Hilltop. Fans have speculated since Georgie’s introduction that she is a member of the Commonwealth. Although, some fans believe Georgie is a member of a new group that not from the comics at all.

Regardless, the potential is there that this group is the Commonwealth and is trying to make contact with Hilltop once more. It is also possible that Georgie’s character will replace Stephanie from the comic book series. In addition, it also lines up Maggie as potentially being the person making contact in the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead.

However, viewers will just have to wait until Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres to find out just who that voice was on the radio in Episode 16.

No premiere date has been announced yet by AMC for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, each season of this series usually premieres in October of each year.