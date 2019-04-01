Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Insane Abs In New Snapshot

Australian swimsuit model Natalie Roser — best known on social media for her racy bikini pictures — is currently in Tel Aviv, Israel, where she is enjoying pleasant weather. The model recently took to her Instagram account and posted a bikini picture which became an instant hit among her 1 million fans and followers.

In the snap, the model is featured donning a beige sports bra which she teamed with a pair of barely-there string bikini bottoms which accentuated her well-toned thighs, her perfect, abs and her taut stomach. The model wore little to no makeup, tied her hair into a high pony tail, and stood in front of a mirror to click a selfie. The display of skin did her nothing but favors, as the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes and close to 200 comments within three hours of going live.

In the comments section, her fans and followers could be seen drooling over the model’s sexy body and praising her for working so hard to maintain her perfect physique.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that Natalie is “flawless in every sense,” while another one opined that she is the “sexiest model alive.” Another one said that the model’s hotness has left him completely speechless. And while most of the comments were complimentary in nature, one fan said that her bikini has a terrible color combination.

Prior to posting the said picture, Natalie treated her fans to a throwback bikini picture which was captured during her last trip to Israel. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, Natalie donned a very tiny bikini in the pic which could barely cover her assets — a move which sent a wave of excitement among her fans.

Natalie seems to be doing a lot of travelling for her photo shoots lately, as last week, the blonde bombshell was visiting beaches in Miami. In the caption of one of her pictures, wherein she donned an animal-print bikini, Natalie informed her fans that she has a soft spot for Miami — a statement which made her Miami-based fans really happy. Other fans also expressed their desire to see her and asked her to visit their countries too.

According to an article by Women’s Health Australia, Natalie revealed that although she loves to exercise, she doesn’t like performing burpees because she is “too tall for that.” She also said that she likes to train in the middle of the day but since her schedule doesn’t always allow it, she opts for morning exercises.