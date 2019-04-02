‘Knightfall’ Season 2: Recap Of Episode 2, ‘The Devil Inside’

Landry continues his initiate training as King Philip enacts a devious plan against the Templar Knight.

Welcome to the recap for Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 2, titled “The Devil Inside.”

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 2 of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 2 opens with a flashback to 1279 AD. A small boy is watching in horror as his parents, unrepentant Cathars, are burned alive at the stake by Father Benedetto (Simon Haines).

The episode then returns to the present day for the series, and Landry (Tom Cullen) is still struggling as an initiate. Although, he has plenty of advice to offer the others about submitting to the will of their teachers. While this may seem to the viewer like a contradiction on Landry’s behalf, when he tells Rhone (Dean Ridge) to learn from his experience when it comes to hiding objects from their past lives, the viewer just knows that this will be explored further on in Episode 2 of Knightfall.

Talus (Mark Hamill) continues to train the initiates in a harsh manner. This episode of Knightfall sees the new members standing in the rain and trying to climb a stone wall. As they fail, Talus offers them a bible passage as a clue and Landry eventually works out that they must all work together to create a human ladder in order to climb the wall. Talus is impressed for what is possibly the first time in Season 2 of Knightfall.

But, this doesn’t last for long when Talus finally brings up the fact that someone is hiding contraband among the initiates. Rhone is then discovered having a scroll from his mother. Landry lies to protect Rhone, but Talus doesn’t fall for it. Instead, he punishes all of the initiates.

However, for the initiate that told Talus about Rhone’s contraband, it is the end of the line and he is sent away from the order. After all, the brothers of the Knights Templar must look out for each other and not do things behind their backs.

As for Rhone and Landry, they are tasked — along with two other initiates — with chopping down a tree and bringing it back to Talus.

It is a strenuous task to complete that will also be dangerous as night falls. However, no one expected that the danger would come from a group of Luciferians that are performing a human sacrifice in the forest late at night.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

The two groups get into a fight and while Landry’s group manages to cut down most of the attacking Luciferians, one member of their group, Quentin (Michael James), is wounded badly. When they arrive home, Quentin has died and some members of the Knights Templar blame Landry for bringing bad luck into their order. Later, these men attack Landry and brand him with a symbol of the cross in the hope that it will send the devil out of him.

Meanwhile, a group of Templars are sent out into the forest to find the Luciferians. This group is attacked and killed by Prince Louis (Tom Forbes). Louis is out late at night after being sent on a secret mission by his father, King Philip (Ed Stoppard), to locate Landry and Queen Joan’s (Olivia Ross) daughter, Eve. As Entertainment Weekly recently pointed out, Knightfall will deal with the “psychological” aspects of the royal family in Season 2.

Pope Boniface (Jim Carter) also arrives at the royal castle in order to pay his respects to Joan — and to tell Philip that the Church is the head of state, and not the king.

Philip is incensed at the notion, and in the midst of trying to track down Landry, he also has William DeNogaret (Julian Ovenden) deal with the situation.

DeNogaret is more than happy to do this and viewers then learn that the flashback shown at the start of Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 2 was actually of DeNogaret’s childhood. He was the boy who watched his parents burn. And, it is also revealed that Father Benedetto is actually a much younger Pope Boniface. It has been a long time coming, but DeNogaret is finally able to enact revenge for the deaths of his parents and kills the pope. As a result of this, it seems likely that King Philip will try to have another person placed in the position that is much more malleable under the king’s leadership.

Knightfall returns to the History Channel with Episode 3, titled “Faith,” on Monday, April 8, at 10 p.m. History Channel lists the following synopsis for this episode.