‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Sizzles In A Red Bikini On Instagram

Latvian model Lana Zakocela, who is popular on social media because of her risqué Maxim magazine photo shoots, took to her Instagram account on Monday and completely wowed her fans with a new picture – one which allowed her to flaunt her amazing body.

In the snap, the model could be seen standing outdoors, wearing a bright red bikini to flaunt her enviable figure, particularly her long legs, and taut stomach. She let her hair down, applied minimal makeup, and accessorized with a straw hat to keep it stylish and sexy.

She looked away from the camera and could be seen pointing toward something when the pic was clicked, as a result, her hands concealed her cleavage to her fans’ disappointment.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Lana is perfect, while another one said that Lana is beautiful, and he is in love with the shot. Other fans posted plenty of heart emojis on the pic to express their love and admiration for the model.

Prior to posting the picture, Lana shared yet another sultry pic where she could be seen lying on an outdoor sofa, donning a one-piece animal print bathing suite. She was on her belly and put her pert derriere on full display to set pulses racing.

Within less than a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, Lana’s picture amassed close to 1,500 likes and several comments, as fans showered her with complimentary comments.

When seen from a comparative perspective, Lana still has a long way to go when it comes to gaining Instagram followers, as well as the number of likes and comments on her pictures. However, many don’t know that she has been associated with the fashion industry for many years and has worked with leading brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Thierry Mugler, Lancôme, Cartier, Dior, Garnier, Clarins, Lancaster, and Graff, to name a few.

And that’s not all. She has also been featured on the covers of well-known magazines like Maxim, Grazia Spain, Elle Bulgaria, and Votre Beauté France.

According to an article by The New Theory, Lana is not only a successful model, but she has also been doing a lot of philanthropic work. When asked what inspired her to give back to the world, she said the following.