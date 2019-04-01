‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Rocks Dangerously Short White Dress For Latest Instagram Snap

Jasmine Sanders has rocked some jaw-dropping looks for the snaps shared to her Instagram account, and the latest addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned her fans with a steamy new shot this week that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 24-year-old’s latest upload shared on Monday, April 1 captured the model outside enjoying the beautiful weather in Los Angeles, California, and looking absolutely gorgeous as she did so. Jasmine sizzled in a dangerously short white dress that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The wrap skirt of the piece barely hit her upper thigh and perfectly hugged her curvaceous booty, while the plunging neckline of the number flashed even more skin to any of her 3.3 million followers that took a peek at her Instagram page. The sheerness of the fabric also flaunted Jasmine’s decision to go braless underneath the ensemble, giving even more edginess to her skimpy look.

The Instagram sensation — better known by her nickname “Golden Barbie” — added a pair of white heels to complete her outfit, and carried her belongs in a trendy burnt orange handbag, which she held in her fingers that were adorned with a set of delicate gold rings. Jasmine’s signature blonde tresses were worn down in loose, voluminous waves, and the model sported a full face of makeup consisting of a thick coating of mascara and nude lipstick.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie went absolutely wild for her sexy new Instagram snaps which, at the time of this writing, have racked up more than 15,000 likes after just one hour of going live on the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bikini model with compliments on her jaw-dropping new photos.

“Wow beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “looking good as always.”

The Instagram post comes after Jasmine revealed that she had added another amazing gig to her ever-growing resume. Taking to her Instagram again earlier last week, the model shared the news that she had partnered with Victoria’s Secret, and spent some time in New York shooting for a new campaign with the lingerie brand.

Working with Victoria’s Secret is just the latest of a number of exciting projects that Jasmine has been working on. Last year, the model flaunted her incredible body for her rookie photo shoot for the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which is set to hit shelves later this year in May.