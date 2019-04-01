The Rock Is Basically Drowning In Tequila And Instagram Is Joining In

The biggest muscles in showbiz have a serious penchant for tequila. Nobody quite understands how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson manages it. While 2017 saw The Rock’s 40,000 lbs mobile gym get a mention from Men’s Health, headlines in recent years have been more focused on this wrestler-turned-actor’s business ventures.
On April 1, The Rock took to Instagram for a decidedly agave-centric picture. Towering above a plethora of tequila bottles, the larger-than-life star steers clear of stereotypical celebrity Instagram promotions, but this photo doesn’t require a Ph.D. The Rock’s Mana Tequila brand made TMZ‘s headlines back in April 2018. All that’s left is the promotion.
The caption outlines a weekend spent “taste testing every batch” of his collection. As is customary from The Rock, the accompanying words err on the verbose side. He describes the “years” of planning. He then throws out the “passion” and “positivity” that have become synonymous with his personality. Given the comments, it seems that Instagram is more than ready to join in.
“if you need any help with that next time, just give me a call”
One fan appeared a touch sad not to have joined the original party, but they offered to contribute should future circumstances require it.
Cheers ???? (again & again;) Spent all weekend taste testing every batch of my new tequila fresh out of our barrels from Mexico. I’m very passionate about my new tequila we’re developing. It’s been years in the making and every road has led here. Lots of growing excitement. Mana, passion, positivity, hard work and fun. This ones for you world, let’s have a drink. #tequila #innovation #2019
“I’m available for taste testing tequila”
Enthusiastic comments poured in fast. One fan even offered “a second opinion” should The Rock need one. While the majority of The Rock’s “fitspo” posts show this muscle machine pumping iron, a fair chunk of that Instagram feed is dedicated to, well, feeding.
Then “soosh train” that The Rock frequently “rides” is an endearing reference to his love of sushi. The high-protein dish seems a favorite for this guy’s daily protein quota, although fans are likely aware that “cheat” foods also feature regularly. Cookies, pizzas, and pancakes are staples for The Rock’s late-night snacks. They don’t come without tequila, though.
This moment commands a glass of tequila ???? raise. My new #ProjectRock #BendBoundariesCollection is @underarmour’s #1 THRU #10 TOP SELLING products. That’s a VERY big deal. And all because of YOU. I truly do not give a shit about “wins and losses” because to me, this is all much bigger than winning or losing a game. It’s about LIFE and living the fullest life you can possibly live and for me, one of my anchors begins and ends with one thing/ Sweat Equity. Thank you for buying into the #DwayneJohnsonTraining Philosophy. I’ve got some big ideas coming and we’re just getting started. Train hard, love y’all and enjoy the new gear. LINK IN MY BIO ????????????????
“Test tasting a new batch of my tequila straight from our barrels in Mexico. My new brand of tequilas is a true passion venture for me that’s been years in the making. We’re almost there. Can’t wait to share it with you. This one’s for you, world… let’s have a drink.”
On March 8, an Instagram photo of a glass of tequila came captioned with a clear pointer towards “Mana Tequila.” The “Mana,” as the above-mentioned TMZ source states, is likely a homage to The Rock’s Polynesian roots. The spiritual term is unique to the Polynesian culture– one that this California-based actor embraces with gusto.
For now though, chin-chin.