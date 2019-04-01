Brielle Biermann Shows Off Seriously Toned Booty In Sexy Black And White Striped Bikini

Like mother, like daughter.

Kim Zolciak Biermann is no stranger to flaunting her incredible figure for the camera, and neither is her eldest child, Brielle Biermann. The social media sensation has been making her 1 million-plus Instagram followers extremely jealous over the past few days by sharing photos and videos of her tropical vacation to her Instagram stories.

The first actual photo from the trip that was posted to her Instagram feed is one of her little sister, Kaia Biermann, who is soaking up the sun in a cute little gray-and-neon swimsuit. But in her next photo from the getaway, Brielle shows off her own bikini body, and her followers are going absolutely nuts. In the image, Brielle lays on a set of rocks as she looks out into the light blue ocean water. The Bravo star wears her long, dark locks in a french braid and already appears to be getting a great bronze tan.

In the image, she sports only a black-and-white striped bikini that gives fans an up close and personal glimpse of her tan derriere. And the 22-year-old sure knows how to make waves on social media, as her sexy new post has already earned her over 24,000 likes in addition to 380-plus comments within just a few minutes of going live.

“I cannot with how beautiful you are,” one follower wrote along with a set of heart eye emojis.

“Suns out buns out,” said another.

“I just need to know where this is!!! I need. This exact vacation lol,” a third follower commented.

Over the past few months, Brielle has made headlines for undergoing plastic surgery at such a young age. As The Inquisitr recently shared, she recently lashed out on trolls on social media who were making comments about her altered appearance, most notably her nose and lips.

“Because you hear the same comment 24/7. It’s all day every day and it gets annoying. Everybody has an opinion, good or bad, and it just gets annoying all of the time and you have to be like, ‘Listen, you don’t know what’s going on.'”

In addition, she made sure that her fans knew that what she does in her life should not affect them on any level.

“If I want to redo my whole body which one day I probably will and my whole face and everything, it should not affect you! It’s not your face, and quite frankly, you don’t have to look at it, just move on from life,” she said. “I don’t know how you’re so bothered by my appearance! You do you!”

Brielle and her entire family can currently be seen on their hit Bravo show, Don’t Be Tardy.