‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Defends Her Music On Twitter

Scheana released her latest single in February.

Scheana Shay is fighting back on Twitter after a fan suggested they were happy that she hasn’t released new music.

Just two months after the Vanderpump Rules star released her latest single, “Better Without You,” she was faced with criticism online.

“I am so happy that [Scheana] that didn’t continue to pursue her singing career….she is much more talented in other areas,” the person wrote.

In response, Shay fired back, stating that while she actually has continued to release new music, she isn’t taking herself too seriously and doesn’t look at music as a career.

“I was never doing it as a ‘career.’ Just a hobby. And I just released a new song lol,” she tweeted.

Shay has been clear in the past that she doesn’t want to pursue being a musician for her solo career, but thoroughly enjoys music and loves performing. So, when it comes to the critics she faces online, the reality star doesn’t seem to let anyone’s negative comments get to her too much. Instead, she continues to do what she loves while also starring on Vanderpump Rules and waiting tables at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the series is filmed.

Shay’s latest single, “Better Without You,” was reportedly inspired by a number of her past partners, including ex-husband Mike Shay and ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta.

It is her first single in five years.

In other news, Shay has been linked to her Vanderpump Rules co-star Adam Spott for the past several months, and appears to be spending time with him frequently as the seventh season continues. That said, during recent interviews, Shay has insisted that she and Spott are not in a committed relationship with one another.

In one recent interview with Us Weekly, Shay said that after several months of dating rumors, things are still “complicated” between her and Spott.

“We’re in the exact same place as we were where you’re watching the show right now,” she explained. “So, it hasn’t progressed, it hasn’t worsened. It’s just there.”

During an upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules, things between Shay and Spott appear to take a turn for the worse as she reveals she slept with someone else. Although Shay attempted to downplay her hookup, telling Spott she was thinking of him the whole time, her revelation only seemed to add to Spott’s disgust.

To see more of Shay and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.