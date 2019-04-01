Johnny Manziel Hits L.A. Night Club After Breakup

Manziel was seen out after he experienced a head injury during a Saturday game.

Johnny Manziel, the former National Football League pro, has experienced several ups and downs over previous weeks. Since his split with his estranged wife, Bre Tiesi, was announced last month and Manziel was signed by the AAF’s Memphis Express, the quarterback has tried to move on with his life.

Recently, Manziel was seen at a Los Angeles night club, out and about to dance, relax, and have a little fun. According to TMZ, the football player entered the Nightingale Plaza, a West Hollywood night spot, alone. Video footage shows Manziel walking into the club at around 1 a.m. on Monday morning without a date. However, nobody knows how long Manziel stayed at the club, or what he did when he got inside.

Hopefully Manziel was taking some time to himself when he went to the club on Monday morning, since his life seems to have been on a downhill slide after he confirmed his split with wife Bre Tiesi. Last month, Tiesi deleted everything to do with Manziel from her Instagram page, including wiping his last name off of her account’s name, and then redisplaying her maiden name on Instagram as Bre Tiesi. Tiesi responded to a few Instagram comments after the deletions, implying that Manziel had been unfaithful and the pair’s marriage was over. The two were married for about a year. After Tiesi did her damage on Instagram, Manziel deactivated his Instagram page.

Right before the couple split, Manziel was signed to a contract with the AAF’s Memphis Express. Manziel previously made it no secret that he hopes to return to the NFL one day, and he has said that he is ready to focus on his career. Manziel did share a few comments about his split with Tiesi, which happened about a week after Manziel was signed.

“This is all very, very personal and very sad,” Manziel said, according to TMZ. “I appreciate everyone who has been so supportive of both of us and I would just ask that everyone respect our privacy at this difficult time. My hope is to put my head down and be allowed to focus on work and what is required of me on the football field.”

Johnny Manziel Hits L.A. Night Club After Breakup, Head Injury https://t.co/C71IFUxQHo — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2019

Unfortunately for Manziel, while he was getting ready to focus in on his career and dream of returning to the NFL, he wound up with an injury. On Saturday, during his second game for his new AAF team, the Memphis Express, Manziel wound up getting tackled by Will Hill, a former NFL player from the New York Giants, after one of Manziel’s passes got picked. Manziel wound up with a head injury and laid on the field for a few minutes before he was assisted off of the field. Manziel did not come back to the game. The Memphis Express hasn’t announced if Manziel will miss any games due to the injury.