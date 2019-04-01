Halsey Goes Braless Under Tight White Crop Top For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Halsey has never been afraid of showing off her flawless figure, and looks nothing short of stunning when she does it no matter what she wears. The singer put her incredible body on display yet again in a barely-there t-shirt for her latest Instagram upload that was sure to get pulses racing.

Halsey shared the sizzling snap late in the afternoon on Sunday, March 31, and it certainly caught the attention of her 12 million followers. The geotag of the post placed the singer in Tokyo, Japan, where she spent the day taking in the beauty of the freshly bloomed cherry blossom trees, and put on a risque display in her tiny white crop top as she did so.

The 24-year-old left very little to the imagination in the tight number that perfectly hugged her curves and highlighted her voluptuous bosom, revealing that she opted to go braless underneath her top, giving the snap an NSFW aesthetic. The t-shirt cut off right below her assets, giving fans a glimpse at her flat midsection and toned abs.

Halsey ran her hands through her bright pink hair as she posed underneath the beautiful flowers, showing off some of the quirky tattoos that adorn her arms. Tom complete the risque look, the pop star rocked a minimal makeup look featuring a thick coating of mascara and light pink lip, but ultimately let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the “Without Me” singer went wild for Halsey’s sexy new addition to her Instagram account which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 1.3 million likes after just one day of going live on the platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments on her jaw-dropping look.

“So hot,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “so perfect.”

“Halsey’s bra has left the chat,” a third follower joked in her comment, to which the singer responded “sayonara!”

Along with her steamy Instagram photo, Halsey also recently shared some exciting news with her fans via her Twitter account. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer revealed to her followers last week that she was hard at work on her upcoming studio album Loud, and plans to release it sometime later this year.

The highly anticipated project will be Halsey’s third full length studio album, and the first one she’s released in two years after dropping Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in 2017.

“Writing this album has been a lesson in forgiving myself. In being proud of myself and kind to myself despite how much this world is designed to make you hate yourself,” she said of her next collection of music. “I hope when it’s finally in your hand sit brings you that same peace. It’s not a quiet peace. It’s a loud one.”