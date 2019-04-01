Elsa Hosk Shows Off Her Well-Toned Derriere In New Victoria’s Secret Photo Shoot

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk has been treating her 5.2 million Instagram fans to a lot of sexy photographs and videos lately. And in order to brighten up her fans’ Monday, she took to her page and posted a new video wherein she showed off her extremely well-toned figure in a skimpy lingerie set.

In the video, the 30-year-old model can be seen wearing a black sports bra ana tiny black underwear from Victoria’s Secret while striking different poses to give a full-length view of her amazing figure to her fans.

She also turned around and put her pert derriere on full display and also flaunted her long, sexy legs – a move which sent temperatures soaring. She wore minimal makeup and let her hair down to keep it simple and sexy.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the video racked up more than 427,000 views and more than a thousand comments wherein fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and praised the model’s sexy body by using explicit words and phrases.

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote that he can’t believe his eyes. Another one agreed and said that it’s hard to believe that anyone could be this sexy. Another fan said that her legs are so well-toned that they look almost unreal, while a female follower said that Elsa looks like a real-life Barbie doll, implying that she is flawless in every sense.

Prior to posting the said video, Elsa treated her fans to a set of pics wherein she could be seen donning a black lacy bra. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Elsa’s skimpy bra provided a generous view of her perky breasts that left her fans drooling over the pics and they were left asking for more.

Apart from the video, Elsa also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she can be seen performing some strenuous exercises, which shows why she has such a perfect figure. According to an article by Marie Claire, Elsa was a professional basketball player before becoming a model.

In the interview, she also opened up about her workout regimen and revealed that she loves boxing and tries to mix it up with other types of workouts as much as she can.