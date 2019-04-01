Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Her Long-Awaited New Album ‘Dedicated’ And North American Tour

It’s been four years since Carly Rae Jepsen released her last studio album. However, she’s just announced she’s releasing a new record next month. Pitchfork reports that her new album is titled Dedicated and that its release date is May 17. It will be released via School Boy/Interscope and will be supported by a tour.
Her online store reveals the standard edition of the album will consist of 13 tracks, while the deluxe edition will include another two. The tracklisting confirms “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You” will be included on the record.
For the album artwork, Jepsen is not facing the cover. She has her back to the camera, but you can see a little side profile. Her hair is blonde and her hands are placed in the air. She is wearing a pure white outfit that complements the backdrop which is very simple and clean.
Carly will embark on a tour in North America that will start in June. The dates she’s announced are:
06-27 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06-28 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06-29 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
07-01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
07-03 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
07-05 Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
07-06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
07-07 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
07-09 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
07-10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07-12 Cincinnati, OH -Bogart’s
07-13 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
07-14 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
07-16 Boston, MA – House of Blues
07-17 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
07-20 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
07-21 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
07-23 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
07-24 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
07-26 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
07-27 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
07-08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
07-30 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
08-01 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
08-02 Houston, TX – House of Blues
08-03 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08-04 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
08-06 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
08-08 San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Jepsen rose to fame in 2007 when she competed on the fifth series of talent show Canadian Idol, where she placed third. The following year, she released her debut album Tug of War.
Four years later, she released her second studio album, Kiss. This record still remains her most successful. The album contained the global hits “Call Me Maybe” and “Good Time,” as well as a collaboration with Justin Bieber titled “Beautiful.”
Emotion became her third studio in June 2015, which was met with huge acclaim from fans and critics. The record holds a Metacritic score of 77/100.