55-Year-Old Lisa Rinna Spills Out Of Tiny Leopard Print Bikini In Two Sexy New Instagram Posts

Slay all day, Lisa Rinna.

Once again, the mother-of-two is showing that she is defying age in yet another barely-there bikini. Earlier today, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram account to wow fans with a racy bikini photo. At first, the 55-year-old just posted the snapshot on her Instagram Stories, but a few hours later, Rinna took to her Instagram feed to share the same exact image, much to the delight of her fans.

In the steamy photo, Rinna leans against a sand-colored backdrop and strikes a pose with one arm leaning up against the wall. She purses her signature lips for the camera and sports a pair of sunglasses and a floppy hat for the glam shot. But it’s the reality star’s smoking hot bod that steals the show. Rinna is seen in a teeny-weeny leopard print bikini that just covers all of the right places.

Lisa’s toned abs are fully on display and she doesn’t appear to be a day over 35. It comes as no shock that the bikini photo has earned her a ton of attention, with over 7,300 likes in addition to 290-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Rinna looks, countless others wanted to know where she purchased her sexy swimsuit.

“Holy smoke show hotness,” one follower wrote.

“What are your secrets for staying so fab fit?!”

“How are you 55, body envy,” one more chimed in along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Prior to posting this particular image, Rinna gave fans another glimpse of her bikini body, this time at the pool. In the snapshot, Rinna is laying on the pool’s stone edge in the same leopard-patterned bikini. Once again, she’s wearing the same pair of sunglasses as the photo and she is also rocking the same floppy hat.

Rinna does not mention where she is at this particular set of photos, but it appears as she is somewhere tropical with her hubby because she gave the photo credit on this image to her husband, Harry Hamlin. Though this image did not garner as much attention as her most recent post, Rinna still received her fair share of traffic on it, with over 8,200 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Of course, the majority of the comments on the post were fans who were applauding Rinna on her incredible figure.

Currently, Lisa is starring in the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which airs Tuesday evenings on Bravo.