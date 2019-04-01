‘American Idol’ Spoilers: Top 14 Contestants For 2019 Season Revealed

American Idol fans now officially know who the top 20 contestants for the 2019 season are, but there is one more critical round of cuts ahead. The live shows will be starting soon, and that’s when the audience gets to decide which singers stay and which ones head home. However, Idol spoilers reveal that six of this current group will find themselves coming up just short of those live shows.

As The Inquisitr detailed a while back, the top 20 had emerged online ahead of the season premiere since much of the early part of the season is pre-taped. According to The Idol Pad, a top 14 was also pre-taped and will be revealed soon.

Spoilers for American Idol indicate that Alejandro Aranda, Dimitrius Graham, Eddie Island, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Laine Hardy, Uche Ndubizu, Wade Cota, and Walker Burroughs will remain on the men’s side after these next eliminations. The group of ladies remaining in the top 14 will include Alyssa Raghunandan, Ashley Hess, Evelyn Cormier, Laci Kaye Booth, Madison VanDenburg, and Riley Thompson.

That means that the six contestants eliminated include Bumbly (Cristina Contreras), Kate Barnette, Raquel Trinidad, Logan Johnson, Ryan Hammond, and Shawn Robinson.

According to American Idol spoilers via MJs Big Blog, the top 14 will perform during the episode airing on Sunday, April 14. Then, the first live episode airs on Monday, April 15 with four more contestants being eliminated.

The American Idol schedule suggests that the episode airing on Monday, April 1, will show the solo performances from the top 20 contestants. Then, on Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8, these 20 contestants will do celebrity duets and learn their fates along the way.

That is when these next six contestants will seemingly be eliminated, and it would seem that Bumbly, Kate, and Shawn will be eliminated after the first group of performances. Then, the cuts for Logan, Raquel, and Ryan come after the second set of performances.

Which of these American Idol contestants are early favorites? It seems that Jeremiah Lloyd Johnson, Laci Kaye Booth, and Alejandro Aranda have all had some fan-favorite performances already, but it’s shaping up to be an intense competition.

It looks like the top group of competitors in this 2019 season of American Idol will be an exciting and rather eclectic group. How far will your favorite make it, and could he or she become the next winner? Fans are buzzing over the singers still in the mix of things, and spoilers tease that some fabulous performances are on the horizon.