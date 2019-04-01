Madison Beer Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skimpy Green Bikini Top For New Steamy Instagram Clip

Madison Beer has never been afraid to show some skin, and did just that in a steamy new clip shared to her Instagram account that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 20-year-old’s latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram was shared on Monday, April 1, and captured the singer standing on stage with her microphone in hand as strobe lights flashed all around her. The star appeared to be swaying back and forth to music — though there was no sound included in the steamy clip — and looked nothing short of stunning as she did so.

Madison rocked a skimpy neon green string bikini top in the upload that flashed some serious skin and did nothing but favors the for the singer’s incredible body. The star flaunted an ample amount of cleavage thanks to the tiny triangle-style design of the piece, and showcased her flat midsection and abs to anyone of her 12.6 million followers that stopped their scrolling to take a glimpse at Madison’s most recent upload.

The “Hurts Like Hell” singer paired her barely-there top with a pair of baggy black pants that featured a bright green stripe on the side to match her bikini and cinched high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The ensemble was completed with a pair of chunky white sneakers and hoop earrings that dangled around her head as she bobbed to the music. As for her dark brown tresses, Madison styled her locks down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders and down her back, and sported a full face of makeup as well that consisted of a thick coating of eye liner and glossy lip that was nothing short of glamorous.

Fans of the Justin Bieber prodigy went wild for the steamy clip which, at the time of this writing, has been viewed more than half a million times and racked up nearly 250,000 likes after just two hours of being uploaded onto the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment Madison on her jaw-dropping appearance.

“Hottest person alive. change my mind,” one fan commented, while another said she was “body goals.”

Others expressed their excitement for her upcoming new music, as well as the music video she appeared to be filming in the Instagram clip. The singer took to her account again last month to announce to her fans that she had completed her debut studio album, which is set to be released later this year.