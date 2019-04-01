‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Enjoy Las Vegas After Announcing Baby Plans

The couple attended the opening of Lisa Vanderpump's new bar.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark supported her former boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, in Las Vegas over the weekend at the highly-anticipated opening of her new restaurant and bar, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

After announcing that she is ready to get pregnant, the Vanderpump Rules star chronicled her weekend with Clark in Sin City on her Instagram page and showed off a sweet photo of them posing alongside one another on the red carpet.

“Okay so Vanderpump is officially taking over everywhere,” Schroeder wrote in the photo’s caption. “Did I mention there’s a shot on the menu called “Stassi’s Meltdown”? Highly recommend. But, like, beware.”

As fans well know, Schroeder has been known to have alcohol-induced meltdowns on Vanderpump Rules and typically, these meltdowns have occurred on her birthday. Either way, fans can now embark on what could result in their own meltdowns with the help of her signature shot.

Prior to their visit to Las Vegas, Schroeder and Clark were in Los Angeles, where they filmed the Season 7 reunion with their co-stars and host Andy Cohen on Friday and after the taping, Schroeder shared an image of herself, Clark, and Cohen on her Instagram page.

In the photo’s caption, Schroeder said there are only 364 days until she has to endure yet another reunion taping.

Earlier this month, Schroeder appeared on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, where she spoke about her future with Clark and admitted that she may get pregnant before she gets married.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” Schroeder told Montag and Pratt, according to a report shared by Page Six on March 18.

“I’m really excited to be a mom,” she added.

Schroeder and Clark have been heating up over the past several months and during a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder was seen telling Clark’s mom that she hoped she would one day be her mother-in-law.

Schroeder and Clark first began dating one another months after her split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher in August 2017. Then, in February 2018, they made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing a series of photos while celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.