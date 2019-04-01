Jordyn Woods Feared Cheating Scandal Would Ruin Her, Has ‘Billionaire’ Aspirations, Per ‘HL’

Well, if Kylie Jenner can...

Reaching Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status is a tall order. The 2019 news that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner now has $1 billion to her name landed her a Forbes headline in March 2019 – sales of Kylie’s Lip Kits have officially reached mania.

Someone very close to Kylie is eyeing up the billionaire pedestal, though. She comes by the name of Jordyn Woods, and her name has more than been front-page news in the past two months.

On April 1, a source exclusive to Hollywood Life suggested that Woods has been “using” Jenner as “inspiration” as she embarks on an entrepreneurial career of her own. Alongside her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, Woods already has an athleisurewear clothing line and eyelash range to her name.

“Jordyn is working extremely hard at making a name for herself in the industry. She really idolized Kylie and wants to be a business billionaire like her.”

The media outlet further reports that Woods is “working hard to make a name for herself” after 2019 saw her dominate headlines for less-than-savory reasons. An admission to “cheating” with Khloe Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson was confirmed on Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview back in February 2019. As the above-mentioned source reports, Woods feared that her name would forever be tied to the scandal.

“Jordyn was terrified when the Tristan scandal broke that she was going to lose all deals. It was honestly her biggest concern.”

Interestingly, the effect seems to have been the opposite. On March 18, The Inquisitr reported Woods being “flooded” with business opportunities as her name catapulted to international fame. Once known merely for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Woods is now a jet-setting businesswoman whose Eyelure lash range recently took her to the U.K.

Hollywood Life’s source further reports “relief” on Woods’ part that the public appears to be both offering support and purchasing her merchandise. The said “relief” is understandable. Hollywood is notoriously ruthless on celebrities caught up in cheating scandals, although things seem to be working out nicely for this aspiring mogul.

How high do her aspirations lie? As per the media outlet, Woods has her eye on Jenner’s billionaire status. Whether Woods is likely to reach her goal is yet to be seen. Kylie’s wealth seems to have the ability to jump up $100 million in less than a year. In 2018, Kylie was fronting Forbes magazine with a net worth of $900 million. Cashing in another $100 million to reach billionaire status didn’t take long for the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

Jordyn’s tearful Red Table Talk interview hasn’t been forgotten, although it seems that this model and influencer is desperate to move past it.