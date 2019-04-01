Kim Zolciak Poses Wearing Only A Big, Floppy Hat, Claps Back At Social Media Trolls

Kim Zolciak left her clothes behind during her recent vacation photos.

The Don’t Be Tardy star left little to the imagination as she posed nearly nude, only leaving behind a brown, floppy hat. According to Us Weekly, the Bravo star’s husband Kroy Biermann took the photo on their beach vacation, which Zolciak posted on her Instagram page.

Zolciak also shared more photos from the vacation, including snaps of her daughter, Kaia, on the beach and a photo of Zolciak and Biermann in the water together. The couple, who married in 2011, share Kaia together, as well as three other children- KJ, 7, Kash,6 and Kaia’s twin Kane, 5. Zolciak also has two children from previous relationships- Brielle, 22 and Arianna, 17.

While many of Zolciak’s 3 million followers enjoyed her decision to bare all for the Instagram photo, many fans bashed the television personality for her post and even went as far as accusing her of photoshopping the image. One user wrote that Zolciak’s feet looked darker than the rest of her body, which she replied with stating it was a shadow that was to blame. Another user questioned how healthy it was that her skin was more tan than usual, which she stated was natural for someone on a beach vacation.

“Girl cut the s–t I’ve been at the beach less than 24hrs just wait till next weekend,” she replied online.

Zolciak has historically had to clap back on social media to users who have had opinions about the “Wig” singer’s appearance. She and her daughters Brielle and Arianna have been subject to many comments about their alleged plastic surgery. According to Life & Style, Brielle even joked about the plastic surgery rumors on Instagram. In a photo of her, her mother and sister, the influencer said the Biermann girls got a “three-for-one special” at their plastic surgeon’s office. The “Don’t Be Tardy for the Party” songstress also opened up to Us Weekly about the rumors and said she doesn’t let the backlash online get to her and her career goals. She also said neither she or Brielle have any regrets about decisions they’ve made for their bodies.

“I’m comfortable and happy with who I am. We’re very open about the things that I’ve done. Brielle’s only done her lips. All these people think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up,” Zolciak said. “I would never be where I am today if I listened to all of you, you know?”