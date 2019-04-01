Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Alexis Is Full Of Surprises As She Reveals Details Of Gail’s Will

Tuesday kicks off a new adventure of sorts for a handful of Port Charles residents. General Hospital spoilers reveal that everybody will finally learn what Gail Baldwin put in her will that her loved ones need to tackle before the estate is resolved and it seems this will be a doozy.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Alexis started making arrangements to have all the pertinent parties meet the following day. Viewers had learned a while ago there was a hitch of sorts in Gail’s will and now the details will finally be revealed. This episode was slated to run on the show’s 56th anniversary on Monday, April 1, but it got pushed out a day due to a recent preemption.

According to the latest print edition of Soap Opera Digest, the show specifically waited to reveal this portion of Gail’s will so it could coincide with the show’s anniversary. Co-head writer Shelly Altman explained that the show started planning this shortly after actress Susan Brown died last fall, and they held off on fully honoring Brown in the way they intended until they could do it with the anniversary.

There will be an intriguing mix of Port Charles people involved in this event. Bobbie, Elizabeth, Scott, Laura, Felicia, Mac, and even Lesley will all be brought together and General Hospital spoilers tease some surprising others will be involved too. Apparently, Curtis, Franco, and Maxie will all end up connected to this in some way.

Join us on Tuesday (April 2nd) for a very special episode that celebrates the history and legacies of #GH. Don't miss out! #GH56 pic.twitter.com/0UAHUCvIg7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 28, 2019

Altman teases, “Gail has set all these people out on a task to find what she has bequeathed to them, and in the end, they find more than they bargained for.”

Something related to this storyline will cause Alexis and Julian to have to face their rocky past and other interesting pairings will face similar challenges. General Hospital spoilers also tease that this will bring forth some big scenes with Laura and Scott together and the sneak peek shared via Twitter hinted at some fantastic references to the years gone by with this special episode.

Not much else about this Gail-related adventure has been revealed yet. Soap Central notes that this week Elizabeth will turn to Bobbie in hopes of gaining some insight, and additional General Hospital spoilers should emerge in the days ahead.

What will it be that Gail incorporated into her will that will have this varied group of Port Charles residents scrambling? Additional General Hospital spoilers will emerge as this storyline ramps up and it sounds like it’ll bring some fun stuff to the screen in honor of soap veteran Susan Brown.