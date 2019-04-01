Brandi Glanville Deletes April Fools’ Pregnancy Joke After Receiving Backlash From ‘Sensitive’ Fans

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum took down a phony pregnancy post after getting hit with angry comments.

Brandi Glanville’s April Fools’ Day joke fell flat on social media. The outspoken Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum backed down after posting a joke about a fake pregnancy, but she called out angry followers for being overly sensitive and admitted she just wasn’t in the mood to fight online.

Quick social media fans saw Glanville’s short-lived post on Twitter in which she wrote, “5 weeks now third time’s a charm… and y’all thought all of my eggs were scrambled.” The post included a link to a now-deleted Instagram post that teased that Glanville was pregnant.

Less than an hour after she posted the April Fools’ joke on Instagram, Brandi Glanville took to Twitter to inform her followers: “I deleted my April Fools’ joke on IG BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE TOO F***ING SENSITIVE & I don’t feel like fighting today.”

Many followers fired back at Glanville, telling her that fertility is a sensitive subject because many women have trouble conceiving, undergo IVF, or suffer miscarriages. While a few fans actually believed Glanville’s fake pregnancy news and congratulated her, the bulk of the comments slammed the 46-year-old mom of two for her “unacceptable” April Fools’ Day prank. Glanville, who is rarely at a loss for words, decided it was just easier to delete the post instead of getting into a social media fight with her followers.

Brandi Glanville isn’t the only celebrity to play with fertility fire on April Fools’ Day. Fellow Bravo star Claudia Jordan also made a fake baby post in which she captioned a photo of herself cradling her belly with, “It’ never too late for miracles.” The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum later posted a video in which she laughed at fans who actually believed she had a bun in the oven.

“I’m not pregnant. I’m just fat!” Jordan said.

According to TooFab, other stars who pulled off less “sensitive” April Fools’ Day pranks included wrestling superstar Ronda Rousey, who announced she was leaving the WWE to pursue an unlikely career as a saxophone player.

In addition, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady fakely announced that he is retiring from the New England Patriots and will be tweeting in his spare time—the NFL star later admitted that was a bad joke— while Real Housewives of New York City veteran Countess Luann de Lesseps joked that she’s leaving the Big Apple for good, warning the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies to get ready for her.