Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Flaunts Flawless Figure In Pink Bikini For Latest Instagram Snap

Josephine Skriver certainly knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram, and her latest upload definitely did not disappoint. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a steamy new snap this week to her widely-followed account on the social media platform that sent her fans wild.

The newest addition to Josephine’s Instagram account was uploaded on Monday, April 1, and captured the model striking a sultry pose on board a boat in Costa Rica, the beautiful water and glowing sunset providing a breathtaking background behind her. Even more eye catching than the gorgeous setting was Josephine herself, who left very little to the imagination in a bright pink bikini that did nothing but favors for the stunner’s flawless figure and signature curves.

The 23-year-old rocked a sports bra-style top that flashed some cleavage thanks to its low scoop neckline, while also exposing her flat, toned midsection to anyone that stopped their scrolling to take a peak at the sexy snap. The matching bottoms of the skimpy ensemble sat high on Josephine’s hips to accentuate her trim waist, and flaunted her curvy booty due to its high cut leg design.

Josephine accessorized her barely-there beach day look with a dainty necklace and bracelet, as well as a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses to protect her eyes from the lingering rays of the sun as it disappeared.The Danish beauty wore her light brown hair down in a messy fashion, and opted to go makeup from for the steamy snap to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel were far from shy about showing their love for Josephine’s latest Instagram upload which, at the time of this writing, has racked up over 75,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of her 5.8 million followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model in compliments on her skin-baring look.

“Stunning,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “true perfection.”

Josephine revealed in the caption that the snap was to commemorate the start of her birthday week, although her big day isn’t for another two weeks. The model will ring in her 26th birthday on Sunday, April 14, and her vacation in Costa Rica is likely only the start of her celebrations.

Last year, the model spent the weeks leading up to her birthday in Turks and Caicos, which she followed up with a trip to the Dominican Republic.