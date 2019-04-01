‘View’ Tell-All Alleges Donald And Melania Trump Ripped Off Star Jones’ Wedding

A new book out on Tuesday, 'Ladies Who Punch," provides a tell-all about the "View."

In the past, President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have been accused of playing copy-cat more than once. For instance, Melania was once accused of copying one of Michelle Obama’s speeches. Now the pair face a new accusation that is being released to the public through a tell-all book, according to ET Canada.

While Donald Trump has voiced his dislike of the popular television show The View a few times, he was close enough to one of the original hosts of The View, Star Jones, back when she got married in 2004 to be invited to Jones’s wedding. Now a book, which is set to be released on Tuesday, claims that the Trumps liked what Jones had done so much for her wedding, the current President wound up copying Jones’ wedding plans when Donald and Melanie walked down the aisle in 2005.

The book covering the copycat wedding is called Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’ Journalist Ramin Setoodeh composed the book, which covers a lot of private information about what took place on the show, the relationships of the hosts, their private lives, and much more. One section of the book is dedicated to telling the story of the wedding planner who put together Star Jones’ 2004 wedding, and that wedding planner says the Trumps ripped him off and copied Jones’ nuptials.

The wedding planner who is making the copycat accusations about the Trumps is David Tutera, who planned Star Jones’ wedding to Al Reynolds fifteen years ago. Tutera told journalist and book author Ramin Setoodeh his side of the story, alleging that the current President of the United States copied his designs from Jones’s wedding when Donald and Melanie Trump got married.

“He called me to tell me he couldn’t attend my wedding, which cracked me up,” Jones says in the book, according to Too Fab. “I was at the dentist. I said, ‘Mr. President, you need to take care of yourself! You don’t need to worry about this.’ And he said, ‘Hillary is going to be there.'”

On November 13, 2004, Jones walked down the aisle with Al Reynolds, and the ceremony was filled with celebrities. Some of the celebrities present included Hillary Clinton, the Trumps, Spike Lee, Kim Cattrall, Chris Rock, and Samuel L. Jackson. Tutera was hired to plan the wedding, and the Trumps liked his style so much, the wedding planner claims the couple contacted him after the wedding to help him plan a similar ceremony to that of Jones’ wedding. However, Donald Trump decided he didn’t want to pay Tutera what the wedding planner demanded.

“Melania and Donald copied my design and hired someone else,” Tutera alleges in the book, according to ET Canada. “That’s the God’s honest truth. Look at the photos of their wedding versus Star’s. It’s the exact same thing! The way the flowers were set up, the layout, the whole thing.”