Joe Jonas Slid Into ‘GoT’ Star Sophie Turner’s DMs Before The Pair Started Dating

Joe Jonas can thank the wonders of direct messages for bringing him and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, together.

According to Us Weekly, the actress revealed in Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s May 2019 issue that she and the middle Jonas brother connected after he left her a message on Instagram. The Game of Thrones actress said the couple had mutual friends that were constantly saying they should meet. She described the virtual meeting as “out of the blue,” as the two had already followed each other on the photo-sharing app, but Jonas had never previously made a move.

The couple was reportedly first linked in 2016 after attending a Kings of Leon concert together in the Netherlands to celebrate Halloween. In 2017, the actress and the DNCE frontman announced their engagement via Instagram with matching photos of Turner’s pear-shaped diamond ring. Turner gushed to Harper’s Bazaar about her future hubby.

“He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year,” the 23-year-old actress said. “He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

Turner and Jonas are reportedly planning to exchange vows in July with a destination wedding in France. While the X-Men star did not confirm or deny the expected date, she did say the wedding will be “more of an intimate thing.”

The upcoming wedding will make Joe Jonas the last of his pop star brothers to become a married man. His brother, Kevin, married his high school sweetheart Danielle in 2009 and the couple has two children together. His youngest brother, Nick, also met his wife Priyanka Chopra through an exchange of DMs on Twitter in 2016. The pair began dating in 2018 and were engaged and married a few months later.

While the “Burnin’ Up” band’s love lives seem to be intact, rumors have been swirling about the relationships between the women in their lives. According to Refinery29, Priyanka and Danielle are reportedly at odds despite appearing together for the trio’s comeback song “Sucker” and its accompanying video. The rumors were fueled even more last week when Nick posted a photo of his brothers, Turner and Priyanka on a boat together soaking up the sun. Danielle was noticeably missing from the photo and reportedly opted to stay home. While many of the JoBros’ fans assumed it was to avoid Priyanka, Kevin said on Instagram that his wife was staying home with their kids. Danielle also shut down the rumors recently on social media.

“I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don’t like Priyanka she is lovely,” Danielle commented on Instagram.