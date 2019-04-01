Darryl Bynes Facing Murder Charges For Allegedly Killing Teenager Who Mistakenly Knocked On His Door

'He pleaded for his life. He was like, ‘Hold on, I am sorry, I am sorry’ and the dude shot him.'

A Georgia man is accused of shooting and killing a teenager who mistakenly knocked on his apartment door, HuffPost is reporting.

Darryl Bynes, 32, is accused of fatally shooting 19-year old-Omarian Banks early Friday morning after the teenager mistakenly knocked on the wrong door of his Atlanta apartment complex.

Just after midnight on Friday, Banks had returned home to his apartment complex, identified by Atlanta’s WSB-TV as The Retreat. He had gotten a ride home using ride-sharing service Lyft and was dropped off at the wrong section. However, Banks hadn’t lived at the complex for long and, confused and not knowing he was in the wrong section, went to where he thought he would find his girlfriend, Zsakeria Mathis. He knocked on the door and, instead of finding his girlfriend, he found Bynes.

The timeline of events that transpired afterward is unclear, but it appears as if Banks realized his mistake, apologized, and began walking away. Bynes, however, allegedly went back inside his apartment and retrieved a firearm and began exchanging words with the teen. That’s the narrative provided by WSB.

The Atlanta Police Department, however, said in a statement that the verbal exchange took place first, at which point Bynes allegedly went into his apartment and grabbed a handgun.

Regardless of the timeline of events, both scenarios ended the same way, according to Mathis: with her boyfriend begging for his life.

“I just hear faint voices and a gunshot, and then I hear him yell. And I heard all the fear in his voice and he was just, ‘I’m sorry! I’m at the wrong door!’ The man was like, ‘No, you’re not at the wrong door!’ And he shot two more times and then it was silent.”

Another witness gave a similar account.

“He pleaded for his life. He was like, ‘Hold on, I am sorry, I am sorry’ and the dude shot him.”

Banks was pronounced dead at the scene, with a gunshot wound to his neck. Bynes was arrested without incident and taken downtown. He has been charged with murder.

Bynes allegedly told authorities that he acted in self-defense. His family says that he is not a murderer, but a loving and protective father who has been through a lot lately and was just trying to do right by his family.