Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victoria’s Distraction Reveals A New Mystery

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria’s new love interest is the beginning of a brand new mystery for the Newman heiress.

Now that everything with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is out in the open, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) struggles to deal with the stress and emotions of the past year. Actress Amelia Heinle explained to Soaps in Depth recently that he alter ego is experiencing a type of PTSD because of her recent experiences.

In somewhat typical Victoria fashion, she’s escaping everything by fleeing her real life and checking into a Vegas hotel under an assumed name — Jeni Lambertson, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap. Victoria hopes for a bit of rest and relaxation as well as some respite from Billy’s (Jason Thompson) desire to get back together. Victoria isn’t ready to make a decision about her future just yet, and that’s the reason she’s decided to take a break from her responsibilities at home.

Heinle said, “She feels that she is at her breaking point, and makes the smart decision to leave Genoa City so she can get her life back on track!”

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is worried sick about her daughter. She doesn’t buy for one second the business trip story that Victoria tries to sell her. Billy is thrilled, either, when he spots selfies of his children’s mother with a band in Vegas.

Of course, Vegas isn’t exactly a place to be alone. It might be easy to be anonymous there, but with so many people, Victoria ends up running into a musician named Brandon (Mitch Eakins) who mistakes her room for somebody else’s. Reluctantly, Victoria warms up to him, and Brandon provides her with the opportunity to let loose a bit and truly enjoy herself after the year she’s had.

When the cameras are rolling vs. between takes ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/MaY1ZuyyhY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 18, 2019

“At first, Brandon provides her with a distraction from her problems. Meeting him opens the door to her letting loose and having a good time. Little does she know that he actually holds the key to a new mystery in Victoria’s life,” said Heinle.

It sounds like just the type of thing Victoria needs to take her mind off her problems. However, there’s the distinct possibility that getting caught up in a mystery could end up keeping Victoria from actually facing her feelings and emotions over what happened with J.T. Sometime soon, Victoria will end up having to face the music and process everything that has happened to her.