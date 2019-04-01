‘SI’ Model Nina Agdal Posts Steamy, Topless Photo On Instagram, Covering Up With Just Her Signature Long Locks

Nina Agdal is giving fans not one but two steamy photos from what appears to be a recent photo shoot.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Sports Illustrated model showed off her amazing figure while posing topless in the jungle. That particular photo was taken from a side angle but gives fans a great shot of Agdal’s amazing upper body. In the image, she simply covers her breasts with her hands as she looks into the camera with her long locks flowing in the wind.

Shortly after that, Agdal gave fans yet another sneak peek of her incredible figure, this time in an Instagram photo that pushes the envelope a little bit more. In the image, fans are treated to an amazing view of the Danish born model as she once again goes topless for the photo. Nina’s toned and tanned abs are fully on display, and she leaves very little to the imagination with just her long, curly locks covering her breasts.

It appears as though the supermodel is wearing minimal makeup and on the bottom, she is just sporting a teeny tiny white skirt. Within just moments of the post going live, the photo earned Agdal a ton of attention with over 34,000 likes in addition to 380-plus comments. While some fans took to the post to comment on Nina’s incredible figure, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she is. A few others also pointed out the similarity between Nina and Brooke Shields when she appeared in the movie Blue Lagoon.

“Looks like from the movie Blue Lagoon,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful beach face and body, gorgeous.”

“Your body and face are just perfect Nina,” another follower wrote along with flame emojis.

And luckily for fans and followers, the 26-year-old recently opened up to Health about her workout routine. Growing up, the model says that she was always active and her parents made her try every single sport under the sun. But as she got older, her modeling career took over and she no longer had time for team sports, so instead, she shifted her focus to exercise.

“I do a bunch of Y7 yoga, which is amazing because it’s dark and nobody’s judging you. I’m not very good at the meditating part of yoga, so I love that the studio has great music,” she told the publication. “When I really want to push myself, I also do Tone House. It’s athletic conditioning with a lot of body-weight movements and sprints.”

Additionally, Agdal swears by SoulCycle and also hits up Equinox for boxing.