Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Baldwin Sing Together In Adorable Instagram Live Video

Justin and Hailey Bieber showed off their love for each other to the world on Sunday in a playful Instagram video. What started as a promotional Instagram Live video for Hailey’s collaboration with pro surfer Kelia Moniz and Roxy Sportswear quickly turned into a PDA session when Justin popped up behind his wife to join the fun. The two shared several kisses, poked fun at each other, and even sang an adorable tune together that had fans going crazy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The live video showed Hailey sitting at a desk wearing a white silky camisole, hoop earrings, and a pink bow in her hair. Justin appeared behind her dressed for sunny weather in a blue short-sleeved, button-down shirt, a white T-shirt, and a straw fedora hat. The newlyweds looked blissfully happy as they joked around.

Justin kicked off the made-up sing-along tune by dedicating it to his friend and musical director Dan Kanter. Hailey joined in on the chorus and provided a beat for the pop star by clapping her hands and tapping the desk.

“Dan Kanter, we wrote this song for you. We hope you like it, we really do,” Justin sang, raising his arms in the air enthusiastically.

Justin repeated the phrase several times until closing out the silly song with, “I miss you, Dan. I miss you.”

The “Sorry” singer was inspired to create the impromptu jam when Hailey noticed that Kanter was one of several friends to tune in and comment on the live video, TMZ reported.

Justin’s musical surprise comes just one week after he opened up about his depression and announced that he would be taking a break from making new music. The singer wrote on Instagram that he needs time to “repair some deep rooted issues” before he can “come back with a vengeance.”

He revealed that he was unhappy on his previous tour, the Purpose tour in 2017, which was “unfair” to himself and his fans.

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he said. “The top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so.”

A source confirmed with E! News in February that Justin is struggling with depression, but “has been seeking all the help he can get.”

The singer appeared to be in good spirits over the weekend as he spent time on a boating trip with Hailey. The model shared a photo of herself and Justin snuggling up together and smiling during their sunny ride on the water.

“The Biebers,” Hailey captioned the photo.