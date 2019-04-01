Nick Cannon May Finish Nipsey Hussle Documentary On Dr. Sebi, Controversial Honduran AIDS Cure ‘Doctor’

In series of Instagram posts, Cannon writes of 'unfinished business' and shares video of Honduran herbalist who claimed all diseases had only one cause.

After the shooting death of rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle (b. Ermias Asghedom) outside of a clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, some fans online quickly promoted a conspiracy theory. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans connected the 33-year-old Grammy nominee’s murder to his reported support of the controversial, Honduran-born herbalist Alfredo Darrington Bowman, who was known as “Dr. Sebi,” though he was not, in fact, a physician.

As with many practitioners of alternative “cures,” followers of Bowman believed the he was persecuted for bringing to light revolutionary medical information that the mainstream health care industry wants to suppress. Hussle was reportedly creating a documentary film about Bowman’s 1988 trial in New York, in which the state accused Bowman of practicing medicine without a license after he took out advertisements that reportedly claimed he could cure AIDS, according to The Root.

Bowman was found “not guilty” by a jury in the trial, which decided that Bowman had not actually offered medical diagnoses or claimed to be prescribing medicine, according to an article at the time in The Amsterdam News.

But the New York State Attorney General sued Bowman’s company and won a judgment preventing Bowman from making claims about his ability to provide medical cures, according to a statement by Shirley Stark published on QuackWatch. Stark headed the New York AG’s Consumer Fraud Division at that time.

Now, however, rapper and music producer Nick Cannon may be preparing to back completion of Hussle’s reported documentary on Dr. Sebi’s trial, as he hinted in an Instagram post, according to the music site Vibe.

In other Instagram posts made around the same time, Cannon wrote that “we have to take ‘responsibility” for each other, and that he had “‘unfinished King business’ to tend to,” Vibe reported.

Cannon also posted videos of Bowman discussing his theories. In one video posted by Cannon on Instagram, Bowman says, “there is only one disease… the compromising of the mucous membrane. And the mucous membrane of the Africans have been compromised 400 years now.”

While the extent of Hussle’s — and Cannon’s — involvement with the reported documentary on Bowman’s trial is not clear, Hussle’s commitment to investing in and improving conditions in the South Los Angeles community where he grew up is well-established. He owned several businesses and provided employment for local residents who could not find jobs elsewhere. He also invested in numerous neighborhood improvement projects, as LAist reported.

But Hussle was also open about his involvement earlier in his life with the notorious Los Angeles street gang, the Rollin’ 60s, a clique affiliated with the Crips gang. Police in Los Angeles now believe that Hussle’s murder was an incident of gang-related violence, according to The Los Angeles Times.